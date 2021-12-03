ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Grulla, TX

30 migrants arrested after multiple vehicle pursuits

By Victoria Lopez
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21t9qA_0dClkmdP00

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) —Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents and local law enforcement partners discovered multiple human smuggling attempts Wednesday, 30 migrants were arrested.

NATIONAL NEWS: Parents of Michigan school shooting suspect may be charged
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hqSow_0dClkmdP00
Courtesy: United States Customs and Border Protection

On Wednesday, at approximately 7 p.m. RGV agents and Hidalgo County Sheriffs Office deputies attempted to perform a traffic stop on a truck that failed to yield in San Manuel. The truck attempted to evade, changing its course, and began to travel on the southbound lane.

Driving off the road, the truck drove through a fence on the west side of U.S. Highway 281.

At approximately 3/4 of a mile into the property, the vehicle came to a stop. Multiple individuals were seen exiting the truck and running into the brush.

Agents arrested 13 migrants. However, the driver was not located.

LOCAL NEWS: Body found in Arroyo waterway identified as missing man

That same day, Rio Grande City Border Patrol agents in La Grulla observed multiple individuals enter a Dodge Ram at the intersection of Mission Street and PVT Lazaro Solis Street. As agents approached the vehicle, the Dodge Ram fled the scene.

The vehicle continued to drive down the dirt road but lost control in the mud, hitting a tree.

Three individuals were arrested with the assistance of La Grulla Police Department officers and Starr County Sheriff’s Office deputies. The driver and migrants refused medical attention.

VALLEY NEWS: ‘We’re on a ship that sank,’ BISD teachers say retention stipend doesn’t compare to workload

Later that evening, RGV agents and HCSO deputies attempted to perform a vehicle stop on a Chevrolet Silverado on U.S. Highway 281 and FM1017.

The vehicle turned onto the southbound lane and drove through three property fences, rampaged through an RV park located on the west side of U.S. Highway 281, and finally came to a stop in a pond of a neighboring property.

Several individuals exited and ran from the vehicle. 14 migrants were arrested with the assistance of a CBP air asset.

All subjects were processed accordingly.

For more information on the United States Customs and Border Protection click here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 1

Related
ValleyCentral

Police: Two arrested after meth found in vehicle

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Harlingen Police arrested two people when narcotics were discovered during a traffic stop. The officer performed a traffic stop at 2300 block of West Loop 499 on a gold Chevrolet Tahoe with two passengers, after the vehicle had made multiple traffic violations according to a release by the Harlingen Police Department. […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

One dead after ‘major crash’ in Harlingen

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Harlingen police are investigating a crash that left one woman dead on Friday morning. Harlingen police responded to a “major crash” at 2:45 a.m. The crash occurred at FM 509 and Nixon Road, according to a press release from Harlingen PD. An investigation revealed that a Dodge passenger car had struck […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

DPS: 90-year-old victim in two-vehicle crash identified

LINN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has identified the victim of a crash that took place on November 28. Eldon Olney Libby, 90, from Edinburg, died at the scene of the crash. According to a release, deputies responded to the intersection of Floral Road and Lazy Palms, west of U.S. […]
EDINBURG, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Michigan State
City
La Grulla, TX
City
Edinburg, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
ValleyCentral

DPS identifies driver, victims killed in rollover crash

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has identified and charged the driver in a rollover crash that killed two and injured 10. On November 26, a trooper attempted to stop a truck for a traffic violation. The driver, identified as Mario Oscar Maldonado Corona, 33, from Mexico by authorities, […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Border Patrol arrests multiple gang members, migrants

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol agents discover multiple gang members within groups of migrants. On Sunday, at approximately 9:00 p.m. Brownsville Border Patrol Station agents arrested a group of 11 migrants in farmlands after they entered the United States illegally near Brownsville. Agents discovered one of the men within the group […]
HIDALGO, TX
ValleyCentral

Brownsville: Two arrested after driving with crack, handgun in car with three children

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police arrested a man and woman after driving with crack cocaine, marijuana and a handgun in a vehicle along with three children. Gisela Valdez and Abraham Gomez were arrested by Brownsville police on Nov. 26, according to a press release from the Brownsville Police Department. Officers conducted a traffic stop […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smuggling#Weather#Dodge#Valley News#Hcso#Chevrolet
ValleyCentral

Body found in Arroyo waterway identified as missing man

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The body found in the Arroyo waterway on November 15 has been identified. The Harlingen Police Department said the remains belonged to Rickey Lee Rowlett, who had been reported missing on November 4. Rowlett, a Weslaco resident, was last seen leaving the Valley Baptist Medical Center. The Harlingen Police Department shared […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Dallas man admits to smuggling $1.1 million worth of meth

LAREDO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man from Dallas has admitted to smuggling $1.1 million worth of crystal meth. Luke Law, 20, entered a guilty plea to illegally importing 25.16 kilograms of methamphetamine, according to a release from Acting U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery. On June 6, Law attempted to enter the United States after a […]
LAREDO, TX
ValleyCentral

Weslaco Police searches for man wanted for criminal trespass

WESLACO, Texas — Weslaco Police asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted for Criminal Trespass, a Class B Misdemeanor. According to police, David Eliud Garza, 31 has an active warrant for this offense. Police ask the public if they have seen Garza or know his whereabouts, to contact the Weslaco Police Department’s […]
WESLACO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ValleyCentral

Brownsville PD asks public to identify theft suspects

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville Police Detectives are asking the public for help in identifying and locating two individuals wanted for theft. On Nov. 17, a man and a woman took several packages from a residence at the 1400 block of Brownfield. The incident occurred at 3:40 p.m., according to a post by Brownsville PD. […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

‘As long as it takes’: Texas troopers to remain at the border despite the return of MPP

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Gov. Greg Abbott started Operation Lone Star in response to the Biden Administration’s decision to end the Trump-era Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) also known as the ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy. Now, it appears the United States and Mexico have agreed to resume that practice. The Department of Public Safety (DPS) has […]
TEXAS STATE
ValleyCentral

SPI Police accepting toy donations

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The South Padre Island Police Department is holding a toy drive. The department’s Facebook post said they are now accepting donations through Dec. 20. Police ask that the donations of new, unwrapped toys for local children be dropped off at city hall located at 4601 Padre Blvd. For more […]
SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, TX
ValleyCentral

Five RGV stories you might have missed this week: Nov. 29

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — This week featured a deadly crash in Hidalgo County, two people in Brownsville arrested after leaving a handgun within reach of three children and a widow suing the city of Weslaco. A crash in Hidalgo County left one person dead. At approximately 12:17 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 28, a Ford Taurus […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
751K+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 4 and Local 23 News online source for headlines in the Rio Grande Valley. https://www.valleycentral.com/

 https://www.valleycentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy