ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Seattle biotech Omeros selling drug franchise in deal valued at over $1B

By Rick Morgan
Puget Sound Business Journal
Puget Sound Business Journal
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Seattle-based biotech Omeros Corp. (Nasdaq: OMER) is selling its Omidria franchise to the British eye care company Rayner...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Benzinga

This Cannabis REIT Stock Outperformed Nvidia, Amazon, Square And Pfizer

Investors who upgraded their portfolios with cannabis-focused Real Estate Investment Trust – Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) five years ago are now loving their sky-high returns. Launched in 2016, IIP is the first publicly-traded company on the New York Stock Exchange to provide real estate capital to the regulated cannabis industry....
STOCKS
The Press

Protagonist Therapeutics to Present at the JMP Securities Hematology and Oncology Summit

NEWARK, Calif., Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PTGX) ("Protagonist" or "the Company") today announced that Dinesh V. Patel, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the upcoming JMP Securities Hematology and Oncology Summit taking place virtually on December 6, 2021. Presentation details:. Date: Monday,...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
ophthalmologytimes.com

Omeros selling Omidria franchise to Rayner Surgical for more than $1 billion

Omidria will become a key product in Rayner's ophthalmology franchise, which includes intraocular lenses, ophthalmic viscoelastic devices and dry eye treatments. Omeros Corp. has reached an agreement to sell its Omidria franchise to Rayner Surgical in a deal valued at more than $1 billion. According to the companies, the agreement...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Industry
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Business
Seattle, WA
Industry
Seattle, WA
Business
Puget Sound Business Journal

Tax software company Avalara is on an M&A tear. Here's why.

Seattle-based tax software company Avalara (NYSE: AVLR) has picked up its already-rapid pace of its acquisitions recently. Ross Tennenbaum, chief financial officer at Avalara, said the company normally does about three acquisitions each year. In the past year, though, Avalara has acquired six companies, including three since the start of October. For Tennenbaum and Avalara, acquisitions help the company future-proof its business.
SEATTLE, WA
biospace.com

Global Roundup: Chinook Launches China-based San Reno Therapeutics

Seattle-based Chinook Therapeutics partnered with an investor syndicate led by Frazier Healthcare Partners and Pivotal bioVenture Partners China to launch SanReno Therapeutics, a China-based company that will develop, manufacture and commercialize kidney disease therapies for the Asian market. Chinook has granted SanReno exclusive rights to develop and commercialize atrasentan and...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Biotech#Omeros Corp Lrb#Omidria#British
pulse2.com

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (CPIX) Stock: Why The Price Surged Today

The stock price of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPIX) increased by over 115% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPIX) increased by over 115% pre-market today. Investors are responding positively to Cumberland Pharmaceuticals announcing the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved expanded labeling for Caldolor, an intravenously delivered formulation of ibuprofen, to now include use in pre-operative administration.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Puget Sound Business Journal

Leafly posts nine-month profit of $27M ahead of going public

Seattle-based digital cannabis marketplace Leafly posted a $27.4 million in profit during the first nine months of 2021, according to the company. The profit number, a 16% year-over-year increase, was part of quarterly and year-to-date financial results Leafly released Monday for the period ending Sep. 30. Leafly's results come ahead of an anticipated merger with the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Merida Merger Corp. I, expected to close this quarter, which will take Leafly public on the Nasdaq.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
irei.com

Blackstone funds sell controlling interest in lending platform for $1b

Athene and Apollo have announced that Athene has agreed to acquire a controlling stake in Aqua Finance, a consumer lending platform, from funds managed by Blackstone Tactical Opportunities, at a valuation of approximately $1 billion. Under the terms of the transaction, Apollo will manage the investment on behalf of Athene....
ECONOMY
Food Navigator

JBS to bring cultivated meat to market by 2024 with BioTech Foods deal

Meat major JBS has said that it expects to bring cultivated meat to the European market by 2024 after acquiring control of Spanish start-up BioTech Foods,. JBS will become the majority shareholder in BioTech Foods. The acquisition marks JBS’s entry into the cultivated protein space and comes as the company, the world’s largest protein group, diversifies its portfolio to include emergent areas such as plant-based products.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Industry
franchising.com

PayMore Signs Multi-Unit Franchise Deal To Bring Its Buy, Sell, Trade Concept To Pennsylvania

November 23, 2021 // Franchising.com // PHILADELPHIA - PayMore, a buy, sell and trade market for electronics, today announced it has inked a multi-unit franchise deal to expand the retail brand into the greater Philadelphia area. The new franchisee, Chris Phillips, is an experienced Elevation Burger franchisee with more than 10 years of expertise in restaurant business operations. Phillips sought to diversify his business portfolio and was attracted to PayMore Stores as a fast, safe and easy way for consumers to sell or trade-in electronic devices with the flexibility to purchase a new or pre-owned device online or at a local store.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Puget Sound Business Journal

Bellevue cloud company CoreStack raises $30M

Bellevue-based cloud software company CoreStack has raised a $30 million Series B round, becoming the latest cloud technology company to attract big investments in the Seattle area, which is home to cloud giants like Microsoft Corp. and Amazon.com Inc. CoreStack has raised a total of $45 million since it was...
SEATTLE, WA
FierceBiotech

GlaxoSmithKline takes aim at NASH, penning a $1B pact with RNAi biotech Arrowhead

GlaxoSmithKline is making its first major foray into treating the fatty liver condition known as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) as it pens a $1 billion asset pact with Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals. The deal centers on Arrowhead’s experimental early clinical-stage RNAi therapy ARO-HSD, which is targeting HSD17B13, a member of the hydroxysteroid dehydrogenase...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
investing.com

Gracell Biotech Gets Orphan Drug Nod For Myeloma Cell Therapy

Investing.com — Shares of Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL) jumped 14% Friday after the company got the orphan drug designation for the company's multiple myeloma CAR-T cell therapy. Orphan drug designation offers incentives for drug makers to develop drugs and biologics to treat rare diseases and conditions that affect fewer than...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Puget Sound Business Journal

Puget Sound Business Journal

Seattle, WA
944
Followers
3K+
Post
146K+
Views
ABOUT

The Puget Sound Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/seattle

Comments / 0

Community Policy