Seattle biotech Omeros selling drug franchise in deal valued at over $1B

November 23, 2021 // Franchising.com // PHILADELPHIA - PayMore, a buy, sell and trade market for electronics, today announced it has inked a multi-unit franchise deal to expand the retail brand into the greater Philadelphia area. The new franchisee, Chris Phillips, is an experienced Elevation Burger franchisee with more than 10 years of expertise in restaurant business operations. Phillips sought to diversify his business portfolio and was attracted to PayMore Stores as a fast, safe and easy way for consumers to sell or trade-in electronic devices with the flexibility to purchase a new or pre-owned device online or at a local store.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO