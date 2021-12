“We do not know if Putin has already decided to invade, but he has everything ready,” Blinken said after a meeting in the Latvian capital, Riga. Blinken echoed the words of NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, who had previously said that the situation on the Russian-Ukrainian border was “a matter of grave concern”. Blingen cited the unprecedented and unreported Russian troop structure, but also cited massive campaigning on social media over the past 24 hours.

