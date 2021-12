Virginia and Virginia Tech provided another classic in their rivalry. J.C. Price, the interim head coach for the Hokies, was the story of the night, leading them to bowl eligibility on the final day of the regular season with a 29-24 win. It was even sweeter beating the Cavaliers. Describing Price’s emotions after the game would not do them justice. He seemed to treat the moment like pure bliss. It was the opposite on the other sideline though.

