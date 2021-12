The current Austrian Interior Minister, Karl Nehammer, has been appointed this Friday by the Austrian People’s Party (ÖVP) as the new leader of the formation and new federal chancellor, a position that will have to be confirmed by the federal president, Alexander van der Bellen. Nehammer has been unanimously elected by the party leadership, meeting this Friday urgently after the unexpected resignation of former Federal Chancellor Sebastian Kurz as party leader and parliamentary spokesman. The hitherto foreign minister, Alexander Schallenberg, who had assumed that position in mid-October after Kurz’s resignation as head of government, also resigned this Thursday amid accusations of corruption.

EUROPE ・ 17 HOURS AGO