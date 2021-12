The most popular movies on Netflix are all hanging out on the Netflix Top 10 Movies list, which doesn't tell you exactly how many people are watching these movies, but it does tell you which movies people are watching the most. The Netflix Top 10 Movies list for Tuesday, Nov. 9 once again sees love triumph over revenge, as the Christmas romantic comedy Love Hard stays at No. 1, one spot above the bloody Western The Harder They Fall. The biggest mover of the day was the British Christmas film Father Christmas Is Back, which climbed four spots to No. 4. New movies on the list include Moneyball (No. 9) and Just Friends (No. 10).

