Chicago Bulls vs. New York Knicks live stream, TV channel, time, odds, how to watch the NBA

By FTW Staff
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
The Chicago Bulls will meet the New York Knicks in NBA action on Thursday night from Madison Square Garden in the City.

The Bulls are coming off a 133-119 win over the Hornets on Monday to give them a 14-8 record on the season. As for the Knicks, they come into this one 11-10 after a two-point loss to the Nets in their last game.

We have you covered throughout the NBA season, here is everything you need to know to stream the NBA action tonight.

Chicago Bulls vs. New York Knicks

  • When: Thursday, December 2
  • Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: NBA TV, NBCS Chicago, MSG
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

NBA Odds and Betting Lines

NBA odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds last updated Thursday at 6:00 p.m. ET.

Chicago Bulls (-1.5) vs. New York Knicks

O/U: 209.5

Want some action on the NBA? Place your legal sports bets on this game or others in CO, IN, NJ, and WV at Tipico Sportsbook.

We recommend interesting sports viewing/streaming and betting opportunities. If you sign up for a service by clicking one of the links, we may earn a referral fee. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage.

Larry Brown Sports

Kyrie Irving gets bad news about potential return to Nets

The brief glimmer of hope for Kyrie Irving to return to the court for the Brooklyn Nets this season seems to be fading away. New York City mayor-elect Eric Adams appeared Friday on CNN and was asked specifically about Irving, who remains ineligible to play due to the city’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Kendrick Perkins Says Russell Westbrook Must 'Stand Up' To LeBron James: "You Have To Be Like Rajon Rondo Is To LeBron James And Say, 'Move Out The Way, I Got It."

The fit was a serious topic coming into the 2021-22 season after the Los Angeles Lakers acquired Russell Westbrook through a blockbuster five-team trade. Of course, LeBron James is not a traditional point guard, but more often than not, he runs the offense. Undoubtedly, Westbrook has not had the ball...
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

DeAndre Jordan facing bad news from Lakers?

DeAndre Jordan appears to be on his way to getting DeMoted by the Los Angeles Lakers. Lakers head coach Frank Vogel told reporters this week that Dwight Howard will start for the team Friday against the LA Clippers. Vogel also said that the team will only use one center moving forward, per Harrison Faigen of Silver Screen and Roll.
NBA
lakersnation.com

Lakers News: LeBron James & Anthony Davis Mourn Death Of Famed Designer Virgil Abloh

Virgil Abloh, famed fashion designer and artistic director of Louis Vuitton’s menswear, passed away on Nov. 28 after a two-year battle with cardiac angiosarcoma, a rare form of cancer. Abloh was known as a transcendent designer and collaborated with many of the biggest brands in the world. Much like Los Angeles Lakers’ superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis, he was also known to do a lot of work in inner-city communities.
NBA
The Spun

Pelicans Reportedly Get Unfortunate Zion Williamson News

New Orleans Pelicans star forward Zion Williamson has suffered a “delay” in his rehab process. Williamson, 21, hasn’t played in a game this season. The former No. 1 pick underwent offseason surgery on his right foot and has been rehabbing ever since. The former Duke star suffered yet another setback this week though.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Doc Rivers Refused To Address Ben Simmons Before Sixers-Celtics Game: "I Literally Don't Even Talk About It. I Coach The Team And The Guys That I Can See Every Day. I Let Daryl And Elton Deal With All Of The Other Stuff."

It seems like Doc Rivers has gotten used to living life without Ben Simmons being on his roster. The Australian point guard was one of the biggest stories of the offseason. Even after things went quiet, people still wonder what is going on with Simmons. Well, Rivers isn't the right...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

