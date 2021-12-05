ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
#5 NC State vs. #4 Indiana live stream, TV channel, start time, how to watch NCAA women's basketball

By FTW Staff
 1 day ago
The No. 5 ranked NC State Wolfpack will meet No. 4 Indiana Hoosiers in NCAA women’s basketball action on Thursday night.

NC State comes into this matchup with a 6-1 record this season as they look for some revenge after falling to Indiana last year in the Sweet 16. Meanwhile, Indiana is 5-1 on the season and coming off a 53-51 win over Miami this past weekend.

This will be a great night of college basketball, here is everything you need to know to stream the game.

#5 NC State vs. #4 Indiana

  • When: Thursday, December 2
  • Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN2
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

