ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Source: Antonio Brown's Fake Vaccine Card Listed Citrus County

By SI.com
chatsports.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe three-game suspensions the NFL assessed to Buccaneers receiver Antonio Brown and safety Mike Edwards, and ex-Bucs receiver John Franklin III on Thursday were the result...

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Bruce Arians Sends Clear Message About Antonio Brown

Earlier this week, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times dropped a bombshell report involving Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown. Brown’s former chef, Steven Ruiz, said Brown’s girlfriend asked for fake vaccination cards. She allegedly said Brown was willing to pay $500 if he could get a Johnson & Johnson vaccination card.
NFL
AOL Corp

Photos: Meet The Reported Girlfriend Of Buccaneers WR Antonio Brown

On Thursday afternoon, Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown found himself back in the headlines for all the wrong reasons. Brown’s former chef, Steven Ruiz, said Brown’s girlfriend – Cydney Moreau – asked for fake vaccination cards. She allegedly said Brown was willing to pay $500 if he could...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians drops truth bomb on Antonio Brown’s status ahead of Week 12

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wideout Antonio Brown hasn’t played since Week 6, but based on head coach Bruce Arians’ latest update, it appears he is getting close to returning. Brown has been dealing with an ankle injury for the past month, failing to join the Buccaneers’ practices as he recovers from the ankle issue. While it seems he won’t be ready in time for their Week 12 game against the Indianapolis Colts, Arians noted that Week 13 against the Atlanta Falcons is a real possibility:
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Antonio Brown
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Bombshell Buccaneers News

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be without wide receiver Antonio Brown and safety Mike Edwards for the next three games because they were found to have misrepresented their COVID-19 vaccination status. Brown, who has missed the last several games due to an ankle injury, was accused last month by his...
NFL
firstsportz.com

“Antonio Brown Got His Vaccine Card From Another Player”, Former Chef Drops Bomb

The erstwhile chef for Antonio Brown has alleged the Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver of faking his vaccine card. He now quoted that Brown got it from one of his unnamed teammates. Such an explosive statement and that too in the wake of Aaron Rodgers’ vaccine fiasco has once again rocked the NFL roster and in a big way.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Citrus#Buccaneers#American Football#Bucs
Vanity Fair

Antonio Brown Fake-Vax-Card Claim Draws NFL Scrutiny

In response to the allegation that Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Antonio Brown used a forged COVID-19 vaccination card to circumvent the NFL’s safety protocols, the league announced on Friday that it is launching an investigation into the star wide receiver’s vaccine status. “We are aware of the report and have been in contact with the club. We will review the matter,” NFL vice president of communications Brian McCarthy told CNN. “No club has reported any issues during the verification process,” added McCarthy, before noting that “any attempt by team personnel or players to use a forged or fake card would be reviewed under the personal conduct policy. In addition, it is a federal criminal offense.”
NFL
Yardbarker

Buccaneers HC Bruce Arians responds to Antonio Brown vaccine card allegation

Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians is dealing with an unwanted distraction amid allegations that wide receiver Antonio Brown is using a fake vaccine card. On Friday, Arians did his best to block out that distraction. Arians was asked about the allegation on Friday and said he had no reason...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy