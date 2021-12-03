Source: Antonio Brown's Fake Vaccine Card Listed Citrus County

In response to the allegation that Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Antonio Brown used a forged COVID-19 vaccination card to circumvent the NFL’s safety protocols, the league announced on Friday that it is launching an investigation into the star wide receiver’s vaccine status. “We are aware of the report and have been in contact with the club. We will review the matter,” NFL vice president of communications Brian McCarthy told CNN. “No club has reported any issues during the verification process,” added McCarthy, before noting that “any attempt by team personnel or players to use a forged or fake card would be reviewed under the personal conduct policy. In addition, it is a federal criminal offense.”

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO