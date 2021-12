Effective: 2021-12-03 15:46:00 HAST Expires: 2021-12-05 06:00:00 HAST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. Target Area: Big Island Summit BLIZZARD WARNING FOR THE BIG ISLAND SUMMITS BLIZZARD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST SUNDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 12 inches or more. Winds gusting over 100 mph. * WHERE...Big Island Summits. * WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility at times, with periods of zero visibility. See the High Wind Warning that is also in effect. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strong winds will likely cause significant drifting of snow.

HAWAII COUNTY, HI ・ 15 HOURS AGO