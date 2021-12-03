ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Flood Watch issued for Kauai Mountains, Kauai Southwest, Niihau by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-12-03 06:00:00 HAST Expires: 2021-12-03 18:00:00 HAST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Be prepared to take action if a Flash Flood Warning is issued. If you experience heavy rain or rising waters, head to higher ground immediately. A Flood Watch means that conditions are favorable for flash flooding....

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Kauai North by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-03 18:00:00 HAST Expires: 2021-12-05 06:00:00 HAST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Be prepared to take action if a Flash Flood Warning is issued. If you experience heavy rain or rising waters, head to higher ground immediately. A Flood Watch means that conditions are favorable for flash flooding. Flash Flooding is LIFE THREATENING. Do not cross fast flowing water in your vehicle or on foot. Target Area: Kauai North FLOOD WATCH FOR ALL ISLANDS THROUGH MONDAY FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...All Hawaiian Islands. * WHEN...Through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Significant flooding may occur due to the overflow of streams and drainages. Roads in several areas may be closed, along with property damage in urban or low lying spots due to runoff. Landslides may also occur in areas with steep terrain. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - A cold front is expected to stall near Maui and the Big Island late today, bringing the potential for an extended period of heavy rainfall while a slow-moving kona low forms west of Kauai on Saturday. As the low develops, moisture associated with the front will spread back toward the west, bringing the threat of heavy rainfall to all islands, with this threat likely persisting well into next week.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Big Island Interior, Kauai North, Kohala, Kona by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-03 18:00:00 HAST Expires: 2021-12-06 06:00:00 HAST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Be prepared to take action if a Flash Flood Warning is issued. If you experience heavy rain or rising waters, head to higher ground immediately. A Flood Watch means that conditions are favorable for flash flooding. Flash Flooding is LIFE THREATENING. Do not cross fast flowing water in your vehicle or on foot. Target Area: Big Island Interior; Kauai North; Kohala; Kona FLOOD WATCH FOR ALL ISLANDS THROUGH MONDAY FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...All Hawaiian Islands. * WHEN...Through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Significant flooding may occur due to the overflow of streams and drainages. Roads in several areas may be closed, along with property damage in urban or low lying spots due to runoff. Landslides may also occur in areas with steep terrain. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - A cold front is expected to stall near Maui and the Big Island late today, bringing the potential for an extended period of heavy rainfall while a slow-moving kona low forms west of Kauai on Saturday. As the low develops, moisture associated with the front will spread back toward the west, bringing the threat of heavy rainfall to all islands, with this threat likely persisting well into next week.
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for East Honolulu, Ewa Plain, Honolulu Metro, Kauai East by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-03 15:44:00 HAST Expires: 2021-12-03 22:00:00 HAST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Be prepared to take action if a Flash Flood Warning is issued. If you experience heavy rain or rising waters, head to higher ground immediately. A Flood Watch means that conditions are favorable for flash flooding. Flash Flooding is LIFE THREATENING. Do not cross fast flowing water in your vehicle or on foot. Target Area: East Honolulu; Ewa Plain; Honolulu Metro; Kauai East; Kauai Mountains; Kauai South; Kauai Southwest; Koolau Windward; Waianae Coast FLOOD WATCH FOR ALL ISLANDS THROUGH TUESDAY FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON The Flood Watch is now in effect for * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall will be possible. * WHERE...All Hawaiian Islands * WHEN...Through Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Significant flooding may occur due to the overflow of streams and drainages. Roads in several areas may be closed, along with property damage in urban or low lying spots due to runoff. Isolated highways, such as the Belt Highway in the Big Island`s Kau District, and Piilani Highway on Maui, may be closed in one or more locations, resulting in long detours or even the isolation of communities. Landslides may also occur in areas with steep terrain. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - A prolonged period of heavy rainfall is anticipated as a slow- moving kona low develops west of Kauai, and moisture associated with a front stalls over the islands. In the short term, the stalling front will bring the greatest potential for heavy rain over Maui and the Big Island. As the low forms west of Kauai on Saturday, moisture associated with the front will gradually spread back toward Oahu and Kauai County. This will bring the threat of heavy rainfall to all islands well into next week.
HONOLULU COUNTY, HI
weather.gov

High Surf Warning issued for Kauai North, Koolau Windward, Maui Central Valley North by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-03 15:39:00 HAST Expires: 2021-12-06 06:00:00 HAST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Large, breaking surf, significant shorebreak, and dangerous currents make entering the water very hazardous. Anyone entering the water could face significant injury or death. Target Area: Kauai North; Koolau Windward; Maui Central Valley North; Maui Windward West; Molokai North; Molokai Windward; Niihau; Oahu North Shore; Olomana; Windward Haleakala HIGH SURF WARNING FOR NORTH FACING SHORES OF NIIHAU KAUAI OAHU MOLOKAI AND MAUI HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR WEST FACING SHORES OF NIIHAU KAUAI OAHU AND MOLOKAI .A very large north-northwest swell will fill in this evening, then quickly build tonight and Saturday. Surf will increase slowly today, then quickly ramp up tonight and Saturday. The swell will gradually shift more out of the north beginning Saturday night, then slowly lower through the first part of next week. HIGH SURF WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST MONDAY * WHAT...Surf heights building to 20 to 30 feet Saturday. * WHERE...Along north facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, and Maui. * WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Monday. * IMPACTS...High. Expect ocean water occasionally sweeping across portions of beaches, very strong breaking waves, and strong longshore and rip currents. Breaking waves may occasionally impact harbors making navigating the harbor channel dangerous.
HONOLULU COUNTY, HI
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Carlton, South St. Louis by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-05 00:00:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-06 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Carlton, South St. Louis WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. * WHERE...Carlton and South St. Louis County. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Fond du Lac Band. * WHEN...From late Saturday night through late Sunday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
CARLTON COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Big Island Interior, Kauai North, Kohala, Kona by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-03 18:00:00 HAST Expires: 2021-12-06 06:00:00 HAST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Be prepared to take action if a Flash Flood Warning is issued. If you experience heavy rain or rising waters, head to higher ground immediately. A Flood Watch means that conditions are favorable for flash flooding. Flash Flooding is LIFE THREATENING. Do not cross fast flowing water in your vehicle or on foot. Target Area: Big Island Interior; Kauai North; Kohala; Kona FLOOD WATCH FOR ALL ISLANDS THROUGH MONDAY FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...All Hawaiian Islands * WHEN...Through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Significant flooding may occur due to the overflow of streams and drainages. Roads in several areas may be closed, along with property damage in urban or low lying spots due to runoff. Isolated highways, such as the Belt Highway in the Big Island`s Kau District, and Piilani Highway on Maui, may be closed in one or more locations, resulting in long detours or even the isolation of communities. Landslides may also occur in areas with steep terrain. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - A prolonged period of heavy rainfall is anticipated as a slow-moving kona low develops west of Kauai, and moisture associated with a front stalls over the islands. In the short term, the stalling front will bring the greatest potential for heavy rain over Maui and the Big Island. As the low forms west of Kauai on Saturday, moisture associated with the front will gradually spread back toward Oahu and Kauai County. This will bring the threat of heavy rainfall to all islands well into next week.
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
weather.gov

High Surf Warning issued for Kauai North, Koolau Windward, Maui Central Valley North by NWS

HONOLULU COUNTY, HI
Matt Lillywhite

A Blizzard Warning Has Been Issued For The Big Island Of Hawaii

A blizzard warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for the Big Island of Hawaii. Total snow accumulations of up to 12 inches or more are expected on summits. It's also worth noting that wind gusts could reach 100 mph in some areas. "Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility at times, with periods of zero visibility."
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Big Island East, Big Island Interior, Big Island North by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-03 15:39:00 HAST Expires: 2021-12-06 06:00:00 HAST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Be prepared to take action if a Flash Flood Warning is issued. If you experience heavy rain or rising waters, head to higher ground immediately. A Flood Watch means that conditions are favorable for flash flooding. Flash Flooding is LIFE THREATENING. Do not cross fast flowing water in your vehicle or on foot. Target Area: Big Island East; Big Island Interior; Big Island North; Big Island South; Big Island Southeast; Central Oahu; Haleakala Summit; Kahoolawe; Kauai North; Kipahulu; Kohala; Kona; Koolau Leeward; Lanai Leeward; Lanai Mauka; Lanai South; Lanai Windward; Maui Central Valley North; Maui Central Valley South; Maui Leeward West; Maui Windward West; Molokai Leeward South; Molokai North; Molokai Southeast; Molokai West; Molokai Windward; Oahu North Shore; Olomana; South Haleakala; South Maui, Upcountry; Waianae Mountains; Windward Haleakala FLOOD WATCH FOR ALL ISLANDS THROUGH TUESDAY FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON The Flood Watch is now in effect for * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall will be possible. * WHERE...All Hawaiian Islands * WHEN...Through Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Significant flooding may occur due to the overflow of streams and drainages. Roads in several areas may be closed, along with property damage in urban or low lying spots due to runoff. Isolated highways, such as the Belt Highway in the Big Island`s Kau District, and Piilani Highway on Maui, may be closed in one or more locations, resulting in long detours or even the isolation of communities. Landslides may also occur in areas with steep terrain. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - A prolonged period of heavy rainfall is anticipated as a slow- moving kona low develops west of Kauai, and moisture associated with a front stalls over the islands. In the short term, the stalling front will bring the greatest potential for heavy rain over Maui and the Big Island. As the low forms west of Kauai on Saturday, moisture associated with the front will gradually spread back toward Oahu and Kauai County. This will bring the threat of heavy rainfall to all islands well into next week.
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Kahoolawe in Maui by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-03 16:42:00 HAST Expires: 2021-12-03 16:45:00 HAST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Kahoolawe in Maui FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 445 PM HST THIS AFTERNOON FOR THE ISLAND OF MAUI IN MAUI COUNTY Weather radar shows that the heavy rain has diminished. Therefore, the Flood Advisory has been cancelled. A Flood Watch remains in effect until 600 PM HST Tuesday for Kahoolawe, Kauai, Lanai, Maui, Molokai, Niihau, Oahu and the Big Island.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Kauai East, Kauai Mountains, Kauai North, Kauai South by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-03 15:44:00 HAST Expires: 2021-12-03 22:00:00 HAST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Watch out for falling tree branches when walking or driving. Make sure tents and awnings are secure or take them down. Be prepared for power outages. Target Area: Kauai East; Kauai Mountains; Kauai North; Kauai South; Kauai Southwest; Niihau WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM HST THIS EVENING * WHAT...North winds 30 to 35 mph with localized gusts over 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of Kauai and Niihau Hawaii. * WHEN...Until 10 PM HST this evening. * IMPACTS...Winds this strong can tear off shingles, knock down tree branches, blow away tents and awnings and make it difficult to steer, especially for drivers of high profile vehicles.
KAUAI COUNTY, HI
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Niihau by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-03 18:09:00 HAST Expires: 2021-12-03 21:15:00 HAST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Be prepared to take action if a Flash Flood Warning is issued. If you experience heavy rain or rising waters, head to higher ground immediately. A Flood Watch means that conditions are favorable for flash flooding. Flash Flooding is LIFE THREATENING. Do not cross fast flowing water in your vehicle or on foot. Target Area: Niihau FLOOD WATCH FOR ALL ISLANDS THROUGH TUESDAY FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON The Flood Watch is now in effect for * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall will be possible. * WHERE...All Hawaiian Islands * WHEN...Through Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Significant flooding may occur due to the overflow of streams and drainages. Roads in several areas may be closed, along with property damage in urban or low lying spots due to runoff. Isolated highways, such as the Belt Highway in the Big Island`s Kau District, and Piilani Highway on Maui, may be closed in one or more locations, resulting in long detours or even the isolation of communities. Landslides may also occur in areas with steep terrain. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - A prolonged period of heavy rainfall is anticipated as a slow- moving kona low develops west of Kauai, and moisture associated with a front stalls over the islands. In the short term, the stalling front will bring the greatest potential for heavy rain over Maui and the Big Island. As the low forms west of Kauai on Saturday, moisture associated with the front will gradually spread back toward Oahu and Kauai County. This will bring the threat of heavy rainfall to all islands well into next week.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Niihau by NWS

ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Niihau by NWS

ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for East Honolulu, Ewa Plain, Honolulu Metro, Kauai East by NWS

HONOLULU COUNTY, HI
weather.gov

Air Stagnation Advisory issued for West Central Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-03 14:28:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-04 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If possible, reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution, such as outdoor burning, and the use of residential wood burning devices. Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible. Check with local agencies for possible restrictions in your area. Target Area: West Central Mountains AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST /10 AM PST/ SATURDAY * WHAT...An extended period of stagnant air, with light winds and little vertical mixing. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Oregon and southwest Idaho. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST /10 AM PST/ Saturday. * IMPACTS...Periods of air stagnation can lead to the buildup of pollutants near the surface. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This product concerns itself with meteorological conditions, not pollution. For more information on air pollution in Idaho, please contact your regional DEQ office at www.deq.idaho.gov. In Oregon, please contact www.oregon.gov/deq/.
ADAMS COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Petroleum, Southwest Phillips by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-03 23:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-04 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Petroleum; Southwest Phillips WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM MST SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...Southwest Phillips and Petroleum Counties. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 11 AM MST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
BLAINE COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Northern Humboldt Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-04 09:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-04 12:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Coastal Flood Advisory indicates that onshore winds and tides will combine to generate flooding of low areas along the shore. Feet Above Ground is locally defined as feet above the Highest Astronomical Tide or HAT. Target Area: Northern Humboldt Coast COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO NOON PST SATURDAY * WHAT...High astronomical tides will cause minor flooding in low lying areas around Humboldt Bay. Up to one half foot of saltwater inundation above ground level is possible in low lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways (Between 8.9 and 9.0 feet MLLW at the at the North Spit tide gauge). * WHERE...Northern Humboldt Coast County. * WHEN...From 9 AM to noon PST Saturday.. . * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...King Salmon and Jackson Ranch road in the Arcata Bottoms are the most likely places to observe minor flooding.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA

