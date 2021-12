Come February, Boston will be one of the only American cities to receive a rare glimpse of art by one of the world’s most elusive creatives. A $35 million collection of art by Banksy, the anonymous English street artist known for his political commentary and protest pieces, will appear in Boston at yet-undetermined location beginning on Feb. 17. Over 100 pieces by the artist, including well-known works such as “Girl and Balloon,” “Flower Thrower” and “Rude Copper” will be on display, according to the event’s website.

BOSTON, MA ・ 11 HOURS AGO