Andrew Cuomo subject of federal probe for harassment claims

By J.T. FETCH, WRGB
news4sanantonio.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (WRGB) – Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is now the subject of a federal probe for the sexual harassment claims that ultimately led to his resignation. News of this federal probe was first reported by the New York Post. WRGB confirmed this with the New York State Comptroller's...

wabcradio.com

Disgraced Former Governor Andrew Cuomo under Federal Investigation

NEW YORK, NEW YORK -(77WABC)- A shocking new development involving former Governor Andrew Cuomo. The New York Post reporting Federal investigators are looking into sexual harassment claims against Cuomo, which forced him to resign in disgrace. The DOJ had previously investigated the Cuomo administration’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, its...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
iheart.com

Comptroller's Office Says Cuomo Investigations Could Cost Over $20 Million

New documents posted by the state comptroller's office show the investigations into ex-Governor Andrew Cuomo could cost taxpayers over $ 20-million. Those records indicate over $ 8-million has already been spent, with additional money possibly going towards legal services for the Executive Chamber. Millions of dollars were used for the Assembly Judiciary Committee's impeachment inquiry into Cuomo and also the Attorney General office's investigation into sexual harassment claims made against the former governor. Cuomo stepped down back in August but has denied doing anything wrong.
POLITICS
CBS News

CNN indefinitely suspends Chris Cuomo after text messages to brother's top aide were released by New York attorney general

CNN has indefinitely suspended Chris Cuomo over his communications with Andrew Cuomo's team about the sexual misconduct allegations against the former governor, a spokesperson for the network said Tuesday. The suspension comes one day after New York Attorney General Letitia James released a series of text messages between him and Andrew Cuomo's top aide in which he asked to play a larger role in the response.
ENTERTAINMENT
New York Post

Andrew Cuomo told staffer he wasn’t as good as crooked felon Joe Percoco

Exiled ex-Gov. Andrew Cuomo once taunted a former top aide by telling him he wasn’t doing his job as well as convicted felon Joe Percoco, new testimony in the sexual harassment probe that toppled the three-term Democrat reveals. Percoco was a longtime pal and confidante of Cuomo, who served as...
POLITICS
Primetimer

An advisor to former Gov. Andrew Cuomo boasted about getting MSNBC's Katy Tur to use her "spin" on air

Lis Smith, the communications director for Pete Buttigieg's presidential campaign, was brought in by former New York Gov. Cuomo's team to help deal with the PR fallout after the governor was accused of sexual harassment. As Defector's Laura Wagner and Patrick Redford report, Chris Cuomo "wasn’t the only media figure breaking a sweat trying to manage fallout for Andrew. At Smith’s behest, MSNBC’s Katy Tur evidently carried her fair share of water for the governor in a televised report on March 3, the day Cuomo first addressed the growing number of allegations against him in a public statement that went something like, I am sorry women didn’t like my innocent hugs and friendly banter. Per the documents released by the AG, Smith and her fellow savvy political operatives monitored the response to Cuomo’s public statement, including a segment on Katy Tur’s MSNBC program." “I’m texting w Katy Tur,” Smith wrote. “Katy is saying my spin live. Like verbatim on (MSNBC).” On her March 3 broadcast, Katy Tur said: “I’ve just been talking with somebody who is close to the family and I asked them, given the moment we have been living in for the past two years, given how everyone has had a reckoning with this Me Too moment, why would someone like Governor Andrew Cuomo, who is a savvy politician, not have buttoned things up, not have gotten the message to be careful about what he says around his staffers around others. And the person said, it’s not that he didn’t think the rules didn’t apply to him, it’s just that in the Cuomo DNA, they are extraordinarily friendly, I guess, by nature.”
POLITICS
iheart.com

Spokesman For Ex. Gov Cuomo Criticizes Release of Videos, Transcripts

A spokesman for Andrew Cuomo is criticizing the release of more videos and transcripts involving allegations of sexual harassment made against the former governor. In a statement, Rich Azzopardi accused State Attorney General Letitia James of using her authority to boost her own political career and editing video of Cuomo's testimony. The statement went on to claim that James and her colleagues misused government resources in an attempt to damage political opponents. Cuomo left office after a report from the Attorney General's office was released earlier this year but he has denied doing anything wrong.
POLITICS
Complex

CNN to Review Chris Cuomo’s Role in Andrew Cuomo Scandal After Details Show How He Helped His Brother

Chris Cuomo may have crossed a line with the lengths he went to help his brother, Andrew Cuomo, fend off a cascade of sexual harassment allegations, a new deposition revealed. Per the Hollywood Reporter, CNN, where Cuomo works as an anchor, is investigating his deposition with the New York Attorney General’s office, to determine if the younger Cuomo engaged in inappropriate conduct.
CELEBRITIES
People

Chris Cuomo Suspended Indefinitely from CNN for Helping Andrew Cuomo amid Harassment Allegations

Chris Cuomo will be suspended indefinitely from CNN, the network said on Tuesday. "The New York Attorney General's office released transcripts and exhibits Monday that shed new light on Chris Cuomo's involvement in his brother's defense," a spokesperson for CNN tells PEOPLE. "The documents, which we were not privy to before their public release, raise serious questions."
CELEBRITIES
Politics
Rolling Stone

Chris Cuomo Caught Doing Something That Would Get Any Other Journalist Fired

Chris Cuomo hosts a primetime CNN show on which he discusses national political issues. He’s also the brother of Andrew Cuomo, the disgraced former governor of New York who resigned in August in the wake of a damning report detailing several allegations of sexual misconduct. It was a pretty big conflict of interest, especially considering Cuomo the younger was advising his brother on how to weather the scandal. Documents released on Monday by the New York attorney general’s office reveal that Chris was involved more intimately than previously believed. In an interview with state investigators, Chris said he talked to other...
POLITICS
WHYY

CNN suspends Chris Cuomo for helping brother in scandal

CNN indefinitely suspended anchor Chris Cuomo on Tuesday after details emerged about how he helped his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, to face charges of sexual harassment earlier this year. The network said documents released by New York’s attorney general Monday indicated Cuomo took a greater level of...
CELEBRITIES
Missoulian

Cuomo defiant on allegations in video testimony

Video released Monday of an 11-hour interview with investigators last July, shows former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo defiantly denied allegations he sexually harassed women and sparred with the lawyers questioning him. During the interrogation, Cuomo insisted he was careful in how he behaved around women and said several of his accusers had misrepresented what happened. He also bristled at a groping allegation by an aide, Brittany Commisso, who said Cuomo had pulled her toward him and grabbed her breast in the governor's mansion. Cuomo, 63, said it would be "not even feasible" for him to have done that, especially since he believed his conduct was constantly under scrutiny by enemies, including one of the lawyers then investigating him, former acting U.S. Attorney Joon Kim.
POLITICS

