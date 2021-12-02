ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FDA expands eSTAR filing to de novo devices, IVDs

By Kari Oakes
raps.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUS medical device and in vitro diagnostic sponsors who are using the Food and Drug Administration’s de novo pathway will be able to use the eSTAR filing format at the beginning of 2022. A pilot program for the eSTAR template that kicked off in 2020 began with a template for 510(k)...

www.raps.org

#Medical Device#Autofill#De Novo Devices#Cdrh#Regulatory Focus#The De Novo
