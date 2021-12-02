FDA expands eSTAR filing to de novo devices, IVDs

US medical device and in vitro diagnostic sponsors who are using the Food and Drug Administration’s de novo pathway will be able to use the eSTAR filing format at the beginning of 2022. A pilot program for the eSTAR template that kicked off in 2020 began with a template for 510(k)...
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently revised the emergency use authorization (EUA) of bamlanivimab and etesevimab (previously authorized for pediatric patients 12 years of age and older weighing at least 40 kilograms, or about 88 pounds), to additionally authorize bamlanivimab and etesivimab administered together for the treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19 in all younger pediatric patients, including newborns, who have a positive COVID-19 test and are at high risk for progression to severe COVID-19, including hospitalization or death. This revision also authorizes bamlanivimab and etesevimab, to be administered together, for post-exposure prophylaxis for prevention of COVID-19 in all pediatric patients, including newborns, at high risk of progression to severe COVID-19, including hospitalization or death.
Feature articles during November included articles on strategies for pediatric clinical trials; the US Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA’s) rare pediatric disease priority review voucher program; challenges, solutions, and opportunities in global pediatric development; and recent FDA approvals of drugs and biologics for children. Clinical trials and the PRV program.
The US Food and Drug Administration has approved pembrolizumab (Keytruda) for the adjuvant treatment of stage IIB and IIC melanoma after complete resection in adults and children over age 12 years. The FDA also extended the approval to those with stage III disease. The FDA approval on December 3 was...
The playbook incorporated insights from a series of threat modeling bootcamps for medical device manufacturers hosted by MITRE, MDIC and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2020 and 2021. “Medical devices are increasingly complex and connected systems existing in complex connected ecosystems of healthcare delivery,” the playbook stated. “Although...
Teleflex announced a worldwide recall of its percutaneous thrombolytic device for mechanical declotting of native arteriovenous fistulae and synthetic dialysis grafts. The recall affects the Arrow-Trerotola Over-The-Wire PTD Kit Percutaneous Thrombolytic Device: 7R, in conjunction with the Arrow Rotator Drive Unit, due to risk for detachment of the orange inner lumen from the device basket, according to a company announcement.
Pfizer-BioNTech asked the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to expand emergency use of its COVID-19 booster dose to include 16 and 17-year-olds, according to a tweet published by the company’s CEO on Nov. 30. "It is our hope to provide strong protection for as many people as possible, particularly in...
A weekly update on new drug approvals and indications from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Cytalux okayed for aiding identification of ovarian cancer lesions during surgery. On Target Laboratories’ Cytalux (pafolacianine) has been approved as a diagnostic agent in assisting surgeons identify cancerous lesions in women with ovarian...
Owlet's Smart Socks, baby monitoring socks programmed to track a baby's sleep patterns, have halted sales after a warning letter from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The FDA stated the socks were medical devices since they provide heart rate and oxygen levels but Owlet claimed the smart socks were "low-risk products." In the warning letter, the FDA said the company has sold the product without proper "marketing approval, clearance, or authorization" from the FDA.
After toiling for 40 years, ImmunoGen can now see the potential approval of its first wholly owned oncology drug on the horizon. The biotech is preparing to submit mirvetuximab soravtansine for approval after showing the antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) shrank ovarian tumors. Investigators enrolled 106 patients with folate receptor alpha-high, platinum-resistant...
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The latest advancements at UIHC are helping people slow down hearing loss and not lose this critical sense. “It’s used by the surgeon at the time of cochlear implants to put in the electrode into the cochlea,” said Dr. Marlan Hansen. UIHC tested the small,...
The great onion recall of 2021 has expanded yet again. Two more produce brands have issued recalls of whole onions due to ongoing salmonella concerns, according to two notices from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The companies, Potandon Produce and Alsum Farms Produce Inc., issued recalls last week....
