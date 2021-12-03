ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

FAST Acquisition refuses to terminate SPAC merger with Fertitta Entertainment

investing.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) - FAST Acquisition Corp, a blank-check firm, refused to end its merger with Fertitta Entertainment, owned by billionaire Tilman Fertitta, saying the termination initiated by Fertitta is invalid....

