FAST Acquisition refuses to terminate SPAC merger with Fertitta Entertainment

Billionaire Tilman Fertitta is attempting to back out of an $8.6 billion merger that would bring Fertitta Entertainment to the stock market. In February, the company, which is the parent of the Golden Nugget casinos and restaurant conglomerate Landry's, announced that it planned to go public via a merger with FAST Acquisition Corp., a special purpose acquisition company. At the time, the transaction was valued at $6.6 billion, but the deal was amended in June to include Mastro’s Restaurants, Aquarium Restaurants, Vic and Anthony’s Steakhouse, Galveston Island Historic Pleasure Pier, and a handful of smaller restaurant concepts, adding a total of 42 incremental business assets.
