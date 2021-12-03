ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Toyota says all Europe sales will be zero-emission cars by 2035

investing.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO (Reuters) - Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Corp said all new vehicle sales in Western Europe will be zero-emission models by 2035, as the world's biggest automaker complies with tighter emission rules in...

www.investing.com

Comments / 0

Related
Motorious

Toyota Busts The Car Microchip Shortage

Unless you’ve been living in a cave or under a rock, you know for about a year automakers have been suffering from a shortage of microprocessor chips which are necessary for a number of features. This has meant auto giants shuttering factories for weeks on end, trimming back on production, and even storing unfinished cars in hopes they can install the chips at a later date. With predictions of this situation being alleviated in a matter or months or even a couple of years, it might be shocking to hear Toyota has already found a solution.
BUSINESS
Observer

The Best Electric Vehicle of 2022 Is Neither a Tesla Nor a Porsche

A new electric vehicle that has barely hit the road was just rated the best car of 2022 by MotorTrend. The winner of the magazine’s “2022 Car of the Year” award, a highly coveted recognition in the auto industry, is Lucid Air, made by Silicon Valley startup Lucid Motors. The...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hybrid Cars#Europe#Electric Cars#Reuters#Toyota Motor#Nyse#Tm Rrb Corp#Evs
Jalopnik

Subaru And Toyota Are Going To Sell Essentially The Same Electric Car And This Is It

Subaru is officially joining the electric car game, debuting a new SUV based on the platform that the company worked with Toyota to build. Called the Subaru Solterra, the vehicle will feature an all-wheel drive system with Subaru’s world-renowned “X-Mode” feature, plus it will get some kind of off-road cruise control. Here’s what we know so far.
CARS
OilPrice.com

Big Auto CEO: Rush For Electrification Could End In Tears

Amid a veritable race among carmakers to become fully electric before everyone else, the chief executive of Stellantis has warned that this race could end in tears. In an interview with Reuters this week, Carlos Tavares said the pressure on carmakers to move to an all-electric output would put under threat jobs and the quality of the vehicles they manufacture.
BUSINESS
ccenterdispatch.com

Inside Nissan's Nearly $18 Billion EV Investment

Nissan Motor Company has revealed its plans for the next decade, including a significant shift toward electrification, deepening its proprietary technologies, and expanding global operations. The automaker says it will invest 2 trillion yen (nearly $18B U.S. dollars) over the next five years to achieve its goals. The announcement occurred...
BUSINESS
CNBC

How Volkswagen could become the global EV leader

Tesla dominates the conversation around electric vehicles in the U.S., where consumers associate the brand and Elon Musk's eccentric, visionary persona with the push to go electric. It's a different story in Europe. Tesla's Model 3 has been selling well in the region, but it hasn't knocked Germany-based Volkswagen Group...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Cars
Place
Tokyo, JP
Motor1.com

Only 6 Automakers Commit To No Gas Vehicles By 2040

A portion of the COP26 climate change conference in Glasgow, Scottland, asks automakers, countries, and even cities to pledge to phase out fossil-fuel-powered vehicles by 2040. However, the auto industry is not showing a strong response to the Glasgow Declaration on Zero Emission Cars and Vans because just six of the companies signed the agreement.
ECONOMY
theweeklydriver.com

Toyota no longer king of the green car industry

It’s hard to believe that Toyota, the automaker behind the hugely successful hybrid-electric Prius, is no longer viewed as the green car industry leader. According to Danny Magill, an analyst at the London-based think tank InfluenceMap, Toyota has gone from a leading position to an “industry laggard” in clean-car policy as other automakers push ahead with ambitious electric vehicle (EV) plans.
CARS
24/7 Wall St.

Most and Least Reliable Car Brands

Consumer Reports posted its results of the most reliable cars, and though there were slight changes at the top, foreign brands Lexus, Mazda, and Toyota led the field. The three were the leading brands in the last survey, too, but this time Lexus leapfrogged the others into the top spot. To identify the most and […]
CARS
Ars Technica

Nissan announces halfhearted EV strategy after fumbling its lead

As more and more automakers have turned their attention to electric vehicles, one-time leader Nissan finds itself playing a game of catch-up. In an attempt to make up for lost time, the company announced on Monday that it will invest $17.6 billion over the next five years “to accelerate the electrification of its vehicle lineup and rate of technology innovation.”
ECONOMY
am-online.com

Stellantis outsells Volkswagen Group as car sales decline 30% across Europe

Stellantis brands outsold those of the Volkswagen Group for the first time as Europe suffered a 30% decline in new car registrations during October, Jato Dynamics has revealed. Registrations decreased 30% to 790,652 across the 26 markets analysed by Jato as shortages of semiconductor microchips and other components continued to...
BUSINESS
AutoExpress

Toyota to offer specialized electric car ‘hubs’ for bZ4X sales

Toyota will sell its new range of pure-electric vehicles, starting with the bZ4X, at a series of in-dealer ‘hubs’ that can offer specialised advice about the switch to EV motoring. The Japanese manufacturer has issued final production specifications for its first bespoke electric car, although it is still awaiting final...
CARS
AUTOCAR.co.uk

Toyota to use solid-state batteries in hybrids before EVs

Company plans to use revolutionary battery technology in production cars from around 2025. Toyota has hinted that it will deploy solid-state batteries in its hybrid vehicles before introducing the technology to EVs. Hybrids will continue to play a core role in the company's electrification strategy, and powertrain boss Thiebault Pâquet...
CARS
automotiveworld.com

Will EV-ready homes supercharge zero-emission sales?

Automakers are rapidly expanding their electric vehicle (EV) line-ups and models now span a range of price points and performance metrics, but charging remains an obstacle. Most buyers know little or nothing about installing a home charger and many, particularly those in city centre multi-occupancy buildings, don’t even have the option. Others worry about a lack of charging at the workplace. The UK hopes to tackle these barriers with a new mandate requiring all new homes and buildings such as supermarkets and workplaces, as well as those undergoing major renovation and with more than ten parking spaces, to install EV charge points, starting from 2022.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
GeekyGadgets

Toyota GR86 production is limited to two years in Europe

The Toyota GR86 was made official earlier this year and now Toyota has revealed that production of the car will be limited to just two years. Due to new regulations in Europe, the cart will only be available for two years and the first deliveries will start in Spring of next year.
CARS
dallassun.com

Nissan head warns that Omicron Covid variant could harm auto industry

The Covid Omicron variant of COVID-19 could add pressure to a chronic shortage of microchips used in car manufacturing, warned Makoto Uchida, head of Nissan Motors. The shortage could also hinder production of other electronic products, such as washing machines and smartphones which rely on semiconductor chips. The COVID-19 pandemic...
PUBLIC HEALTH
insideevs.com

Top EV News From Porsche, Nissan, Fisker, Xiaomi, & More: Dec. 3

As you recover from all of the turkey, check out some of this week's top EV headlines below or get the full scoop here. At the very least, you’ll be the smartest person at the water cooler when it comes to major headlines in the industry and at best, you’ll win one of our free prizes!
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy