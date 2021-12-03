18-year-old charged in Nov. 23 Opelousas shooting on W. Vine St.

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — An 18-year-old was arrested in connection to a shooting that happened on Nov. 23 on W. Vine St. in Opelousas, according to Opelousas Police Chief McLendon.

Dakaylin Pete, 18, of Opelousas, was arrested for attempted second-degree murder, and two counts of aggravated criminal damage to property.

The shooting happened just after 10 p.m. when the store owner asked two individuals to clear the parking lot. The owner walked back into the store and one of the individuals pulled out a handgun and fired shots.

Another victim reported that the shooter, identified as Pete, fired shots at his vehicle while he was at the intersection of W. Landry and Virginia Streets. The vehicle was occupied by an adult and young child and was struck once.

No one was injured in this shooting.

After receiving information from the store owner and reviewing video surveillance the suspect was identified as Pete.

Pete was taken into custody on Dec. 1 after family members brought him into the Police Department. Pete was booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail.

