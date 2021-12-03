ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opelousas, LA

18-year-old charged in Nov. 23 Opelousas shooting on W. Vine St.

By Abigail Jones
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37ORBA_0dCleCYR00

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — An 18-year-old was arrested in connection to a shooting that happened on Nov. 23 on W. Vine St. in Opelousas, according to Opelousas Police Chief McLendon.

Dakaylin Pete, 18, of Opelousas, was arrested for attempted second-degree murder, and two counts of aggravated criminal damage to property.

The shooting happened just after 10 p.m. when the store owner asked two individuals to clear the parking lot. The owner walked back into the store and one of the individuals pulled out a handgun and fired shots.

Another victim reported that the shooter, identified as Pete, fired shots at his vehicle while he was at the intersection of W. Landry and Virginia Streets. The vehicle was occupied by an adult and young child and was struck once.

LDWF: 4 Acadiana men cited for fishing violations in Vermilion Parish

No one was injured in this shooting.

After receiving information from the store owner and reviewing video surveillance the suspect was identified as Pete.

Pete was taken into custody on Dec. 1 after family members brought him into the Police Department. Pete was booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KLFY News 10

Police say juvenile injured at Acadiana Mall accidentally shot himself

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A juvenile is in the hospital after a shooting at the Acadiana Mall Thursday afternoon. Lafayette police say it was an accident, after discovering the shooter’s wound was self-inflicted. Bystanders who were shopping nearby say officers flooded the scene quickly, and they weren’t sure what was happening at first. “I don’t […]
LAFAYETTE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Opelousas, LA
State
Virginia State
Opelousas, LA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#The Police Department#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KLFY News 10

Man accused of murder in drug overdose death in Carencro

CARENCRO, La. (KLFY) – A man is accused of providing illegal drugs to woman that eventually lead to the woman’s death. Carencro Police say Kermit Gobert, 27, gave Sodasha Derousselle heroin laced with fentanyl. “It’s an unusual occurrence for us,” said Carencro Police Chief David Anderson. “So, we start looking at reasons why. Why did […]
CARENCRO, LA
KLFY News 10

KLFY News 10

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
958K+
Views
ABOUT

Acadiana's Local News Leader online and on the air.

 https://klfy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy