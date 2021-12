He has been campaigning around northwest Ohio and the Allen County Prosecutor spoke Friday about his desire to become the next 3rd District Court of Appeals Judge. Juergen Waldick at the Allen County Republican luncheon, asked for their support as he works toward his goal of winning the judgeship. Current 3rd district court Judge Stephen Shaw is restricted from running again because of his age and Waldick sees this as an opportunity to use his skills in a bigger court.

ALLEN COUNTY, OH ・ 7 HOURS AGO