NFL

Patriots expecting to have hands full against creative Bills

By Kyle Hightower
Daily News Of Newburyport
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFOXBOROUGH, Mass. — In Devin McCourty’s 12 NFL seasons, the Patriots safety has seen plenty of the Buffalo Bills. He’s never seen them playing as well and as difficult to figure out as they’ve been the past three seasons. “You kind of know what you’re gonna get. But you...

www.newburyportnews.com

NESN

What Patriots’ Mac Jones Expects From Monday Night Stage, Bills Mafia

FOXBORO, Mass. — Mac Jones played in big-time games and in front of hostile SEC crowds during this time at Alabama. But he’s never experienced the cauldron of rowdiness that is Orchard Park, N.Y., in primetime. The New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills will square off this week on “Monday...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Why the Patriots' rushing attack will be the Bills' biggest challenge

Monday night’s matchup between the New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills is the first of two this season between the AFC East’s two best teams, and those two games will have a lot to say about how a conference in which there is no one dominant team shakes out. You could say that the Patriots are the team of the moment with their 8-4 record, and their six straight wins (by an average score of 35-10), and their ability to put things together in every facet of the game.
NFL

