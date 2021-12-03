Patriots expecting to have hands full against creative Bills

Time is racing by us again, while we're technically in Autumn for a few more weeks the cold wintery air of December is blowing in and Christmas decorations are taking over the landscape. The Bills are coming up on the 12/17ths point in their season with some crucial games coming up. But first, let's take a quick peek back to a perfect Thanksgiving day where the weather embraced thousands of turkey trotters and family turkey bowls across the land, all the turkeys were perfectly cooked, fried, spatchcocked, grilled and roasted and for desert the Bills brought some funk to New Orleans to the tune of a 31-6 beatdown. Speaking of which, Rumbler jg funk revealed all for us for just a few dollar store beads and an immortal spot on the Wall of Winners! A 34-9 prediction was close enough to grab first place for the week- good thing too, because it was like a 6-way tie for second place. Lots of solid guesses all around.

