4 Cheap Dividend Stocks You Can Buy Right Now

investing.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleRising inflation, the Federal Reserve’s decision to taper its bond-buying, and several other factors are expected to keep the stock market under pressure in the near term. So, it could be wise to bet on high-yield stocks...

www.investing.com

investing.com

5 No-Brainer Mega-Cap Stocks to Buy in December

The Federal Reserve’s decision to tighten its monetary policy, rising inflation, supply chain bottlenecks, and the threat of the COVID-19 omicron variant are expected to keep the stock market under pressure in the near term. Therefore, we think it could be wise to bet on fundamentally-sound mega-cap stocks UnitedHealth (UNH), Walmart (NYSE:WMT), Oracle (ORCL), Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), and Broadcom (AVGO). These stocks are well-positioned to withstand market fluctuations and deliver stable returns. Let’s discuss.Although solid third-quarter earnings, declining jobless claims, and rising consumer spending drove the markets to fresh highs last month, the emergence of a highly infectious new COVID-19 variant, high inflation, geopolitical tensions, supply chain constraints, and the Federal Reserve’s decision to taper its bond purchasing have been fostering worrisome market volatility of late. Because these factors are not likely to dissipate soon, betting on mega-cap stocks with exceptional growth potential and strong fundamentals could be an ideal strategy to hedge one’s investment portfolio against the expected market fluctuations.
investing.com

3 Under the Radar Small-Cap Stocks to Buy in December

Despite growing fears around the new COVID-19 omicron variant, fundamentally solid small-cap stocks are expected to benefit from robust macroeconomic growth and an anticipated mild impact from proposed corporate tax policy changes. So, we think it could be wise to bet on quality small-cap stocks Genesco (NYSE:GCO), Huttig Building Products (HBP), and Friedman Industries (FRD). They are lesser-known names that have solid growth potential. Read on.The economy has been recovering gradually with increased COVID-19 vaccinations being administered. But investors did not react positively to the news of a new coronavirus variant named omicron, which was found first in South Africa, and the markets have remained volatile throughout the week. Also, record-high inflation data for October, reported last month, did little to improve market sentiment.
investing.com

2 Software stocks to Buy, 2 to Sell

The software industry is expected to grow rapidly in the upcoming year, driven by the remote and hybrid working environment and increased tech integration across various industries. Thus, quality stocks Oracle (ORCL) and VMware (NYSE:VMW) could deliver substantial gains. However, as the markets are extremely volatile, fundamentally weak software stocks OKTA (OKTA) and ZoomInfo Technologies (ZI) are best avoided now.The software industry has been in the limelight since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, owing to its critical role in navigating the remote and hybrid working lifestyle. Many companies have used this opportunity to expand their products and services.
investing.com

4 Top Nasdaq-100 Stocks to Buy in December

The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 trended higher this week amid the uncertainties surrounding inflation and the emergence of the omicron coronavirus variant. Furthermore, better-than-expected private payrolls, rising consumer spending, and strategic policies to deal with omicron are expected to support the stock market. So, we believe fundamentally sound Nasdaq 100 stocks Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO), Intel (INTC), Amgen (AMGN), and NXP (NXPI) could be ideal picks now.The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 edged higher this week after the Federal Reserve chairman's hawkish comment to accelerate bond-buying in a bid to curtail sustained and troublesome inflation. Although investors remained wary of growing inflation and the emergence of the omicron coronavirus variant, U.S. stocks rebounded sharply yesterday.
Seekingalpha.com

11 Upcoming Dividend Increases

All stocks have at least five fiscal years of dividend growth history and come from the U.S. Dividend Champions List. Dividend increases are an outward sign from management that business is going well, and the company can increasingly reward shareholders. I track upcoming dividend increases from companies that have a history of increasing them. The lists below contain different data points for the stocks that are increasing their dividends next week.
MarketWatch

Nasdaq Composite loses perch at 15,000 as stock-market benchmark falls to 7-week low

The Nasdaq Composite was facing a fresh selloff Friday, capping a tumultuous week for the benchmark, as investors sold technology and technology-related shares, amid growing concerns that higher borrowing costs are in store for the U.S. economy. The Nasdaq Composite was trading 2.6% lower at 14,979, falling below 15,000 for the first time since Oct. 15, FactSet data show. The decline for the index comes amid a broader decline in the S&P 500 index and the Dow Jones Industrial Average , after a weaker-than-expected November jobs report was seen as unlikely to stay the hand of a Federal Reserve that seems intent on tamping down inflation.
Money Morning

The Best Small-Cap Stock to Buy Right Now Could Hand You a 50% Profit

When you look at it from a certain point of view, the whole of recorded human history is a history of "disruption." Some unknown, ancient Chinese innovator put the papyrus and clay tablet makers out of business with paper. Fourteenth-century European tinkerers slammed the door on the sundial industry with their newfangled "clocks." Karl Benz put a lot of horses out of work. The Wright brothers torpedoed the luxury ocean liner sector.
Daily Herald

Best Mining Penny Stocks to Buy Right Now? 3 To Look at This Month

When discussing mining penny stocks, it is difficult not to highlight how well they have performed over the last year and a half. It all started with the pandemic, which pushed precious commodities like gold and silver to new highs. As a result, more types of mining equities began to perform better. There are far more of these assets than many investors think.
investing.com

4 ETFs to Buy in December for a Year-End Rally

The Biden administration has outlined steps to curb the spread of the COVID-19 omicron variant. The administration's specifics and optimism helped the equity benchmarks to rebound sharply on Thursday. Furthermore, jobless compensation claims remained low last week, reflecting improvement in the labor market. And spending from the infrastructure bill and Build Back Better (if the latter is passed) is expected to boost the overall economy. Given this backdrop, popular ETFs, SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM), Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE (NYSE:XLE)), and Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI) might be solid bets. Read on.President Biden laid out a pandemic strategy on Thursday that includes hundreds of vaccination sites, boosters for all adults, new testing requirements for international travelers, and free COVID-19 tests at home in response to the newly identified omicron COVID-19 variant. The benchmark indices rebounded sharply on Thursday. In addition, Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) noted that for the S&P 500 index December has historically been a strong month, with 2.3% average gains since 1936.
MarketWatch

The Dow has shed over 2,000 points over past month as blue-chip, stock-market index heads for 4th weekly tumble

The Dow Jones Industrial Average has shed about 2,000 points since the middle of November to this Friday, as bullish momentum unwinds. At last check, the Dow was down 360 points Friday afternoon, bringing the weekly drop to nearly 630 points, or 1.8%, and marking the fourth consecutive weekly decline for the benchmark of 30 blue-chip stocks, if the decline holds. From the weekly period started Nov. 12 to Dec. 3, the index has lost about 2,054 points. U.S. stock benchmarks were down Friday, as investors reassessed weaker-than-expected November jobs report as unlikely to stay the hand of a Federal Reserve that seems intent on tamping down inflation. Worries about the spread of the omicron variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 and fears about the Federal Reserve's monetary policy plans, was helping to undercut bullish momentum on Wall Street.
investing.com

2 Strong Buy Rated Auto Parts Stocks to Buy Now

As the demand for auto parts continues to rise with the growing demand for used cars, it could be wise to bet on fundamentally sound auto parts stocks Genuine Parts (GPC) and LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ). These stocks have an overall ‘Strong Buy’ rating in our proprietary POWR Ratings system.The electric vehicle (EV) industry is expected to grow significantly in the long run. However, the ongoing semiconductor chip shortage continues to impact EV production. According to a Deloitte report, the semiconductor shortage is expected to last until early 2023. So, the new vehicle shortage has led to increased demand for used vehicles.
