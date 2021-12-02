3 Lesser-Known Tech Stocks That Could Rally More Than 55% According to Wall Street

The Biden administration has outlined steps to curb the spread of the COVID-19 omicron variant. The administration's specifics and optimism helped the equity benchmarks to rebound sharply on Thursday. Furthermore, jobless compensation claims remained low last week, reflecting improvement in the labor market. And spending from the infrastructure bill and Build Back Better (if the latter is passed) is expected to boost the overall economy. Given this backdrop, popular ETFs, SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM), Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE (NYSE:XLE)), and Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI) might be solid bets. Read on.President Biden laid out a pandemic strategy on Thursday that includes hundreds of vaccination sites, boosters for all adults, new testing requirements for international travelers, and free COVID-19 tests at home in response to the newly identified omicron COVID-19 variant. The benchmark indices rebounded sharply on Thursday. In addition, Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) noted that for the S&P 500 index December has historically been a strong month, with 2.3% average gains since 1936.

