3 Lesser-Known Tech Stocks That Could Rally More Than 55% According to Wall Street

investing.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWith solid progress on the vaccination front, and as people return to offices, analysts expect tech spending to increase. Wall Street analysts expect lesser-known tech stocks Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX), Cerence (NASDAQ:CRNC), and Desktop Metal (DM ) to...

www.investing.com

investing.com

3 Under the Radar Small-Cap Stocks to Buy in December

Despite growing fears around the new COVID-19 omicron variant, fundamentally solid small-cap stocks are expected to benefit from robust macroeconomic growth and an anticipated mild impact from proposed corporate tax policy changes. So, we think it could be wise to bet on quality small-cap stocks Genesco (NYSE:GCO), Huttig Building Products (HBP), and Friedman Industries (FRD). They are lesser-known names that have solid growth potential. Read on.The economy has been recovering gradually with increased COVID-19 vaccinations being administered. But investors did not react positively to the news of a new coronavirus variant named omicron, which was found first in South Africa, and the markets have remained volatile throughout the week. Also, record-high inflation data for October, reported last month, did little to improve market sentiment.
investing.com

5 No-Brainer Mega-Cap Stocks to Buy in December

The Federal Reserve’s decision to tighten its monetary policy, rising inflation, supply chain bottlenecks, and the threat of the COVID-19 omicron variant are expected to keep the stock market under pressure in the near term. Therefore, we think it could be wise to bet on fundamentally-sound mega-cap stocks UnitedHealth (UNH), Walmart (NYSE:WMT), Oracle (ORCL), Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), and Broadcom (AVGO). These stocks are well-positioned to withstand market fluctuations and deliver stable returns. Let’s discuss.Although solid third-quarter earnings, declining jobless claims, and rising consumer spending drove the markets to fresh highs last month, the emergence of a highly infectious new COVID-19 variant, high inflation, geopolitical tensions, supply chain constraints, and the Federal Reserve’s decision to taper its bond purchasing have been fostering worrisome market volatility of late. Because these factors are not likely to dissipate soon, betting on mega-cap stocks with exceptional growth potential and strong fundamentals could be an ideal strategy to hedge one’s investment portfolio against the expected market fluctuations.
investing.com

2 Stocks Under $10 to Buy Right Now According to the POWR Ratings

The equity market benchmarks rebounded on Thursday following an omicron-driven sell-off earlier this week. President Biden has assured the nation that lockdowns will not be imposed because of the new COVID-19 variant. And the recent passage of his Build Back Better plan by the House of Representatives should, if passed by the Senate, boost the economic recovery. Therefore, cheap stocks, ICL Group (ICL) and Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III), could be ideal bets now, given their solid underlying fundamentals. These stocks are Strong Buy-rated in our proprietary POWR Rating system. So, read on.Following a sell-off due on the confirmation of the first COVID-19 omicron case in the United States, the equity benchmarks rebounded sharply on Thursday, with the S&P 500 rising 1.4% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average gaining 617.75 points. The NASDAQ Composite also gained marginally, and the small-cap Benchmark Russell 2000 added 2.7%.
theedgemarkets.com

Nasdaq dives over 2% as tech stocks slide at end of volatile week

NEW YORK/BENGALURU (Dec 3): Wall Street's major indexes fell in choppy trading on Friday, with the Nasdaq tumbling more than 2%, as mixed jobs data, uncertainty around the Omicron coronavirus variant and the path of the Federal Reserve's policy tightening weighed. The S&P 500 technology index slid 1.9%, leading losses...
AOL Corp

Wall St falls in choppy trading as tech stocks slide

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks lost ground in morning trade on Friday, with technology stocks dragging the main indexes lower, as fears around inflation and the Omicron variant fueled volatile trading. The S&P 500 technology index tumbled 1.5%, leading losses among the 11 major sectors. Shares in Tesla, Nvidia, Microsoft and...
Zacks.com

3 Semiconductor Stocks Bucking the Trend Amidst Market Volatility

The major indices are retesting the breakout from October as selling pressure has intensified in recent days. The Nasdaq, S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average have all touched down between 5-8% from their November peaks. The VIX Index, commonly referred to as the ‘Fear Gauge’, has spiked more than...
investing.com

U.S. shares lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.17%

Investing.com – U.S. equities were lower at the close on Friday, as losses in the Technology, Financials and Consumer Goods sectors propelled shares lower. At the close in NYSE, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.17%, while the S&P 500 index fell 0.84%, and the NASDAQ Composite index declined 1.92%.
investing.com

S&P 500 Ends Week Lower After 'Colossal Miss' in Jobs Report

Investing.com – The S&P 500 closed lower for the second-straight week Friday, as investors weighed up a "colossal miss" in job gains for November at a time when the Federal Reserve looks likely to step up the pace of monetary policy. The S&P 500 fell 0.8%, the Dow Jones Industrial...
investing.com

4 ETFs to Buy in December for a Year-End Rally

The Biden administration has outlined steps to curb the spread of the COVID-19 omicron variant. The administration's specifics and optimism helped the equity benchmarks to rebound sharply on Thursday. Furthermore, jobless compensation claims remained low last week, reflecting improvement in the labor market. And spending from the infrastructure bill and Build Back Better (if the latter is passed) is expected to boost the overall economy. Given this backdrop, popular ETFs, SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM), Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE (NYSE:XLE)), and Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI) might be solid bets. Read on.President Biden laid out a pandemic strategy on Thursday that includes hundreds of vaccination sites, boosters for all adults, new testing requirements for international travelers, and free COVID-19 tests at home in response to the newly identified omicron COVID-19 variant. The benchmark indices rebounded sharply on Thursday. In addition, Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) noted that for the S&P 500 index December has historically been a strong month, with 2.3% average gains since 1936.
Forbes

Dow Jones Industrial Average Sees Four-Week Losing Streak

Composite led the selloff as investors shun tech stocks. Pandemic plays are losing popularity despite the Omicron threat. Market leadership appears to be changing as investors hop a flight to quality. The Nasdaq Composite (COMP:GIDS) led the markets lower on Friday, falling more than 1.92%. As you might expect with...
Markets Insider

Nasdaq falls nearly 2% as US stocks battered by Omicron volatility

US stocks tumbled Friday, dragged by mega-cap tech shares that were battered by the Omicron volatility. The disappointing November jobs report added an additional layer of uncertainty. The 10-year Treasury yield slipped to 1.355% from Thursday's 1.447% rate. US stocks tumbled Friday, dragged by mega-cap technology shares that were battered...
Motley Fool

Why Riskified Stock Cratered More Than 50% in November

Riskified's gross margin took a hit in the most recent quarter, causing some concern among the analyst community. While these concerns are legitimate, Riskified's opportunity remains large and the company has a boatload of cash to grow its market share. What happened. Shares of Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) cratered 50.9% in November,...
More Than Half Of S&P 500 Stocks Now Trade Below Their 200-Day Moving Average

If you use the 200-day moving average as a buy/sell signal in your trading, you need to be aware of what just happened today. We've talked about market breadth a lot over the past few months. With mega-cap growth names still providing market leadership, the S&P 500 level is masking some of the underlying market weakness below the surface. The benchmark index is still trading about 5% above its 200-day moving average, but the average component doesn't look nearly as bullish.
