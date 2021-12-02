ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

For the love of violence

By Henry Brigman
Durant Daily Democrat
 5 days ago

What is it in our love for guns and the resulting savagery caused by them? America leads the world in gun deaths. The...

www.durantdemocrat.com

Brainerd Dispatch

Reader Opinion: Violence begets violence

The acquittal verdict in the recent trial against a young Wisconsin man accused of killing two protesters and injuring another makes me want to know more. Just from watching the online videos, it appears that his actions were in self defense. When you have a AR-15 style rifle and someone is attempting to hit you with a skateboard and another holding a revolver in pursuit, fearful for your safety or life, you shoot to defend yourself.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KSLA

Marshall Against Violence

LIVE: Gov. Edwards gives update on Louisiana's response to COVID-19, omicron variant. A 2-year-old girl has been shot in one of her legs in Shreveport’s Sunset Acres neighborhood. The man suspected of killing his daughter’s estranged boyfriend during a domestic dispute in Shreveport is being extradited to Louisiana.
SHREVEPORT, LA
kpfa.org

The Structure of Violence in America

Guest: Patrick Blanchfield is a writer and journalist who writes about gun violence, trauma, and masculinity. He is also an associate faculty member at the Brooklyn Institute for Social Research. His new book, Gunpower: The Structure of American Violence, will be released in the new year. Photo by Colin Lloyd...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WJHG-TV

Domestic Violence Survivor

A father and his two sons create holiday themed paintings on windows as a Christmas family tradition. Christmas trees come in all shapes and sizes, but these trees are a little more special. Each one is filled with names of children in need of Christmas presents. BCSO Project 25. Updated:...
BAY COUNTY, FL
rvamag.com

Incarceration And Violence: Time For A Change

In her book detailing the work of Common Justice, a New York-based incarceration alternative to violent crime convictions, Danielle Sered writes that there are four core drivers of violence — shame, isolation, exposure to violence, and a diminished ability to meet one’s economic needs. Simultaneously, there are four key features of prison and the ways that the prison industrial complex strains Black and Brown communities: shame, isolation, exposure to violence, and a diminished ability to meet one’s economic needs. Sered writes, “As a nation, we have developed a response to violence that is characterized by precisely what we know to be the main drivers of violence.” Furthermore, incarceration fails to provide accountability or bolster public safety. The very structure of incarceration prevents reckoning with the human impact of harms. And studies have demonstrated what’s known as the Prison Paradox — our rise in incarceration rates have had a zero to negative impact on our overall community safety. Decreased violent crime rates come from aging populations and increased access to employment, education, and other social services, not from higher incarceration rates.
RICHMOND, VA
Esquire

The Michigan School Shooting Story Is Getting Worse and Worse

(Permanent Musical Accompaniment To The Last Post Of The Week From The Blog’s Favorite Living Canadian) The case of the Michigan school shooter went around the bend on Friday. First, the local prosecutors took the unusual—but, to my mind, completely justified—step of indicting the shooter’s parents for involuntary manslaughter. From the Detroit Free Press:
MICHIGAN STATE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Editorial: Charging the parents of school shooters should become standard practice

Prosecutors in the recent Michigan school shooting by a 15-year-old student that left four dead also have filed manslaughter charges against the shooter’s parents, whose gun he used. This should become standard practice for school-shooting cases when the young shooters are only armed because of their parents’ carelessness. The uniquely...
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Three North Americans kidnapped in Haiti freed

Three more of the 17 North Americans kidnapped in Haiti in October have been freed, their church group said on Monday. The missionaries and family members -- a group of 16 Americans and one Canadian -- were abducted while returning from an orphanage in an area east of the capital Port-au-Prince controlled by one of Haiti's most powerful crime gangs. Two of them were released in November, leaving 12 currently still in captivity. Christian Aid Ministries, which is based in the US state of Ohio, has said the hostages were 12 adults aged 18 to 48, and five children ranging in age from eight months to 15 years.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TrendHunter.com

Anti-Gender Violence Campaigns

AleXsandro Palombo, the renowned artist and activist, recently launched a new campaign that seeks to raise awareness about gendered violence. The new series of works is entitled 'She reported him, but she was killed anyway' and underscores the horrific consequences of violence against women -- a crime that is largely unpunished.
SOCIETY
inlander.com

For the Love of Money

When a single mother is pushed to her limit, she turns to the only world she knows, a world she’s spent a lifetime running from, to protect her daughter. Full Synopsis - GIGI DAVIS is a strong, determined woman who insists on living her life on her terms. So when she got pregnant and walked away from a billion-dollar family business to chart her own path, it surprised no one. She went on to build a shockingly unremarkable life for herself and her daughter ASHLEY. Her days were filled with piano recitals, basketball games, and everything else you would expect of a single mom living in the city. Gigi was broke but happy. Her little girl was healthy. Nothing else mattered. Until shadowy figures make the mistake of threatening her daughter’s life and she shows them that gangsters come in all shapes and sizes. Unfortunately for Gigi, it doesn’t end there and she finds herself being pulled back into a life she never wanted.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
nwestiowa.com

Tree of Love

Lakes Regional Healthcare Auxiliary hosts holiday fundraiser. The Lakes Regional Healthcare Auxiliary and the Voluntary Action Center are doing their part to share love this holiday season. It’s a time for joy, love and memories. For more than three decades, the fundraiser has spread love and the spirit of the...
SPIRIT LAKE, IA
The Post and Courier

Livingston: Love What You Love!

I have often heard people say, “Love is a strange thing” I guess they say that because people have a weird way of expressing their love. I still can’t figure out why my mom tore my behind up for misbehaving and then said it was done because she loved me, Lol. It was however, that kind of love that helped to mold me into the person that I am today. I will say however, that if a man love his wife he shouldn’t ever think about hitting her!
LIVINGSTON, SC
Durant Daily Democrat

Colbert FCCLA students participate in STAR events

Three Colbert FCCLA (Family, Career and Community Leaders of America) recently competed in their District STAR (Students Taking Action with Recognition) events on November 9 at the Murray County …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Log in or subscribe to continue. Welcome to our new and improved...
MURRAY COUNTY, OK
islipbulletin.net

Stitched with love

While most high school seniors are busy enough with classes and extracurriculars, East Islip student Emily Blair decided to add on to that list by creating her own small business that gives back. Last October, Blair began making crochet blankets for fun with a friend after seeing tutorials on the...
EAST ISLIP, NY

