For the love of violence

In her book detailing the work of Common Justice, a New York-based incarceration alternative to violent crime convictions, Danielle Sered writes that there are four core drivers of violence — shame, isolation, exposure to violence, and a diminished ability to meet one’s economic needs. Simultaneously, there are four key features of prison and the ways that the prison industrial complex strains Black and Brown communities: shame, isolation, exposure to violence, and a diminished ability to meet one’s economic needs. Sered writes, “As a nation, we have developed a response to violence that is characterized by precisely what we know to be the main drivers of violence.” Furthermore, incarceration fails to provide accountability or bolster public safety. The very structure of incarceration prevents reckoning with the human impact of harms. And studies have demonstrated what’s known as the Prison Paradox — our rise in incarceration rates have had a zero to negative impact on our overall community safety. Decreased violent crime rates come from aging populations and increased access to employment, education, and other social services, not from higher incarceration rates.
