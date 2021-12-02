For the love of violence

When a single mother is pushed to her limit, she turns to the only world she knows, a world she’s spent a lifetime running from, to protect her daughter. Full Synopsis - GIGI DAVIS is a strong, determined woman who insists on living her life on her terms. So when she got pregnant and walked away from a billion-dollar family business to chart her own path, it surprised no one. She went on to build a shockingly unremarkable life for herself and her daughter ASHLEY. Her days were filled with piano recitals, basketball games, and everything else you would expect of a single mom living in the city. Gigi was broke but happy. Her little girl was healthy. Nothing else mattered. Until shadowy figures make the mistake of threatening her daughter’s life and she shows them that gangsters come in all shapes and sizes. Unfortunately for Gigi, it doesn’t end there and she finds herself being pulled back into a life she never wanted.

