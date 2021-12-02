ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Avoid These 3 Overvalued Metaverse Stocks in December

investing.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe metaverse has gained popularity in recent months, especially from big tech companies. This has caused a surge in stocks that are working on metaverse projects. As a result, many of these stocks are now overvalued....

www.investing.com

Comments / 0

Related
investing.com

5 No-Brainer Mega-Cap Stocks to Buy in December

The Federal Reserve’s decision to tighten its monetary policy, rising inflation, supply chain bottlenecks, and the threat of the COVID-19 omicron variant are expected to keep the stock market under pressure in the near term. Therefore, we think it could be wise to bet on fundamentally-sound mega-cap stocks UnitedHealth (UNH), Walmart (NYSE:WMT), Oracle (ORCL), Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), and Broadcom (AVGO). These stocks are well-positioned to withstand market fluctuations and deliver stable returns. Let’s discuss.Although solid third-quarter earnings, declining jobless claims, and rising consumer spending drove the markets to fresh highs last month, the emergence of a highly infectious new COVID-19 variant, high inflation, geopolitical tensions, supply chain constraints, and the Federal Reserve’s decision to taper its bond purchasing have been fostering worrisome market volatility of late. Because these factors are not likely to dissipate soon, betting on mega-cap stocks with exceptional growth potential and strong fundamentals could be an ideal strategy to hedge one’s investment portfolio against the expected market fluctuations.
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

7 Cryptos to Buy in December After the Recent Decline

2021 has become the year digital assets have gained mainstream exposure and provided early investors with plenty of gains. As a result, market participants are constantly searching for cryptos to buy, especially after pullbacks in prices of altcoins. While the cryptocurrency market has had a stellar year so far, it...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metaverse#Big Tech#Mttr#Meta Platforms Inc#Microsoft Corp#Msft#Cryptocurrencies#Roblox Corporation#Unity Software Inc#Matterport
investing.com

2 Software stocks to Buy, 2 to Sell

The software industry is expected to grow rapidly in the upcoming year, driven by the remote and hybrid working environment and increased tech integration across various industries. Thus, quality stocks Oracle (ORCL) and VMware (NYSE:VMW) could deliver substantial gains. However, as the markets are extremely volatile, fundamentally weak software stocks OKTA (OKTA) and ZoomInfo Technologies (ZI) are best avoided now.The software industry has been in the limelight since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, owing to its critical role in navigating the remote and hybrid working lifestyle. Many companies have used this opportunity to expand their products and services.
STOCKS
Street.Com

What Is Going On With Alibaba Stock?

Ever since a disappointing earnings report, shares of the Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba ( (BABA) - Get Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. Report) have been on a downward spiral — falling by 23% in November and losing up to one-fifth of their value in the last week alone. Some of that...
STOCKS
investing.com

4 Top Nasdaq-100 Stocks to Buy in December

The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 trended higher this week amid the uncertainties surrounding inflation and the emergence of the omicron coronavirus variant. Furthermore, better-than-expected private payrolls, rising consumer spending, and strategic policies to deal with omicron are expected to support the stock market. So, we believe fundamentally sound Nasdaq 100 stocks Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO), Intel (INTC), Amgen (AMGN), and NXP (NXPI) could be ideal picks now.The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 edged higher this week after the Federal Reserve chairman's hawkish comment to accelerate bond-buying in a bid to curtail sustained and troublesome inflation. Although investors remained wary of growing inflation and the emergence of the omicron coronavirus variant, U.S. stocks rebounded sharply yesterday.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Facebook
Markets Insider

Nasdaq falls nearly 2% as US stocks battered by Omicron volatility

US stocks tumbled Friday, dragged by mega-cap tech shares that were battered by the Omicron volatility. The disappointing November jobs report added an additional layer of uncertainty. The 10-year Treasury yield slipped to 1.355% from Thursday's 1.447% rate. US stocks tumbled Friday, dragged by mega-cap technology shares that were battered...
STOCKS
investing.com

2 Stocks Under $10 to Buy Right Now According to the POWR Ratings

The equity market benchmarks rebounded on Thursday following an omicron-driven sell-off earlier this week. President Biden has assured the nation that lockdowns will not be imposed because of the new COVID-19 variant. And the recent passage of his Build Back Better plan by the House of Representatives should, if passed by the Senate, boost the economic recovery. Therefore, cheap stocks, ICL Group (ICL) and Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III), could be ideal bets now, given their solid underlying fundamentals. These stocks are Strong Buy-rated in our proprietary POWR Rating system. So, read on.Following a sell-off due on the confirmation of the first COVID-19 omicron case in the United States, the equity benchmarks rebounded sharply on Thursday, with the S&P 500 rising 1.4% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average gaining 617.75 points. The NASDAQ Composite also gained marginally, and the small-cap Benchmark Russell 2000 added 2.7%.
STOCKS
TheStreet

Facebook in Bear Market, but Morningstar Says It's Undervalued

Meta Platforms (Facebook) (FB) - Get Meta Platforms Inc. Class A Report has entered a bear market -- dropping more than 20% from its Sept. 1 record, amid an onslaught of criticism and regulatory action against it. The S&P 500’s 5% correction since Nov. 22 hasn’t helped either. The Menlo...
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Microsoft Corp. stock underperforms Friday when compared to competitors

Shares of Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) slid 1.97% to $323.01 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around rough trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.84% to 4,538.43 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.17% to 34,580.08. This was the stock's fourth consecutive day of losses. Microsoft Corp. closed $26.66 below its 52-week high ($349.67), which the company reached on November 22nd.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Alphabet Inc. Cl A stock falls Friday, still outperforms market

Shares of Alphabet Inc. Cl A (GOOGL) slipped 0.67% to $2,840.03 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.84% to 4,538.43 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.17% to 34,580.08. Alphabet Inc. Cl A closed $179.30 below its 52-week high ($3,019.33), which the company reached on November 19th.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy