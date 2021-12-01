Hedeman and Lambert make Hall of Fame in Oklahoma City

U.S. athletes will attend the Winter Olympics in Beijing next year, but U.S. officials will not. The move is in response to China's human rights abuses, the Biden administration said. Nancy Cordes shares the details.
NEW YORK (AP) — From multinational banks to corner grocery stores, all private employers in New York City will have to require their workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19, the mayor announced Monday, imposing one of the most aggressive vaccine mandates in the U.S. The move by Mayor Bill de...
A federal investigation that re-examined the murder of Emmett Till ended Monday after the Justice Department failed to find proof that a key figure in the case lied, a senior level law enforcement official said. Till, a Black teenager from Chicago, was brutally beaten and shot in the head in...
CHICAGO (AP) — After two brothers spent hours telling a jury how Jussie Smollett paid them to carry out a fake racist and anti-gay attack on him in downtown Chicago, the big question as the former “Empire” actor’s trial resumed Monday is whether he will tell his side of the story.
A prosecutor continues to criticize the decision to keep a teenager in a Michigan school before a shooting that killed four students last week, raising questions about whether staff and the school district will face liability — criminal or civil — in the tragedy. “We should all be looking at...
CNN has fired anchor Chris Cuomo, who was facing scrutiny for his role in the defense of his brother, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, while the older Cuomo was facing multiple allegations of sexual harrassment. Jericka Duncan reports.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Cold War ended 30 years ago this month, but one unresolved issue — how closely Ukraine, a former Soviet republic, can ally with the West — is now creating some of the deepest U.S.-Russian tensions in years. The dispute over Ukraine’s status and its growing alignment...
The late Sen. Bob Dole (R-Kan.) will lie in state in the Capitol Rotunda on Thursday, congressional leaders announced. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) said in a joint statement on Monday that a formal arrival and departure ceremony will be also held for Dole. The ceremony will be invite-only due to pandemic safety measures.
