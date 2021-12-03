ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yuba City Police find attempted homicide suspect while working on unrelated investigation

By Jose Fabian
 1 day ago

YUBA CITY, Calif. (KTXL) — A 23-year-old from Marysville is in jail on suspicion of attempted homicide after allegedly stabbing a man in the chest.

Yuba City police said officers found a 41-year-old man who had been stabbed in the chest near Colusa Avenue and Live Oak Boulevard on Nov. 25. The man was reportedly unconscious and had been bleeding out.

He was taken to a hospital to be treated for his injury.

Meanwhile, officers talked to witnesses and were able to identify the suspect as Owen Matthew Loyd.

They also recovered the knife that was used in the attack.

Loyd was arrested on Wednesday when officers spotted him on Colusa Avenue while working on an unrelated investigation. When they arrested him, police said Loyd gave a statement regarding the stabbing.

Police said the incident may have started as an argument between Loyd and the victim.

Loyd was booked into the Sutter County jail.

