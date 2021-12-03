ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nate Diaz responds to UFC wanting Khamzat Chimaev fight

By Lucas Grandsire
Nate Diaz was someone everyone was waiting to hear from when the UFC expressed interest in booking him against Khamzat Chimaev. The matchup seemed odd and it received a lot of criticism online. Nate Diaz currently has one fight left on his UFC deal and many are speculating the...

