The address of a newly-constructed svelte and statuesque condo at 200 East 59th Street lies on the cusp of Midtown East and the Upper East Side. Its address is a key selling point year round, but that is especially true of the holiday season. The building is in within walking distance to Central Park, the retail offerings of Madison and Fifth avenues, and Bloomingdale’s is directly across the street. The location also holds its own in the food department, as many top-rated restaurants are nearby and a Whole Foods supermarket can be found on 57th Street. However, the most enjoyable food shopping experience may be found underneath the Queensboro Bridge, as a brand-new Trader Joe’s opened in the landmarked Bridgemarket space. Officially opened last week, Bloomberg touts the the store as Manhattan's most beautiful supermarket.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO