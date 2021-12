Subconjunctival hemorrhages were not linked to an increased risk of stroke in this study. Photo: Andrew S. Gurwood, OD. Click image to enlarge. It’s not uncommon to see a subconjunctival hemorrhage (SCH) in clinical practice, and generally speaking they look far worse than they seem; most are benign and painless. However, patients with this condition deal with the possibility of unrecognized underlying diseases or subsequent cardio/cerebrovascular events, so their doctors must decide when to suggest further investigation. Researchers in Korea recently used nationwide general population health data to determine the potential association between SCH and stroke or acute myocardial infarction (MI). They found that SCH itself is not a risk factor for either.

