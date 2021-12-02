KRAS Mutation Predicts Pembrolizumab Response in NSCLC

Lyudmila Bazhenova, MD: We do have a couple of good questions that I want to make sure we cover. I do want to be mindful of the time that we have allotted to the discussion. I’ll summarize the discussion. The potential implication of this paper is to raise our awareness of real-world evidence and describe different types of real-world evidence, and the pros and cons. I’ll answer the second question, will you do anything differently in your practice now? At this point I don’t think so in my practice, because I am a believer in real-world evidence, and I do use it, mostly when I need to decide what to do with the population that was not included in the clinical trial that we discussed today.

HEALTH ・ 13 DAYS AGO