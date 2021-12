Middle head pain can be a result of many reasons. In the medical field, they are referred to as ‘craniocervical pathology.’. Cranial cervical myelopathy (CCM) is a condition that occurs due to abnormal development in the brain and spinal cord. This condition results from compression on the spinal cord at the neck region during birth or later on during life. It also results from tumors and infections that interfere with normal nerve function in this region.

