Mustang, OK

Mustang police searching for missing woman

By Hicham Raache/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 1 day ago

MUSTANG, Okla. ( KFOR ) – Mustang police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing woman.

Kayla Stillions

Kayla Stillions, 22, hasn’t been seen or heard from since 7:20 p.m. Monday, Nov. 29.

She is described as 6 feet tall, approximately 170 pounds and as having shoulder-length strawberry blonde hair. She also has a tattoo of a red balloon on her right ankle.

Please call the Mustang Police Department at (405) 376-2488 if you see Stillions or have any information regarding her whereabouts.

