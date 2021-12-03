ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Flood Watch issued for Niihau by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-12-03 07:01:00 HAST Expires: 2021-12-03 08:15:00 HAST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Be prepared to take action if a Flash Flood Warning is issued. If you experience heavy rain or rising waters, head to higher ground immediately. A Flood Watch...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Kauai North by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-03 18:00:00 HAST Expires: 2021-12-05 06:00:00 HAST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Be prepared to take action if a Flash Flood Warning is issued. If you experience heavy rain or rising waters, head to higher ground immediately. A Flood Watch means that conditions are favorable for flash flooding. Flash Flooding is LIFE THREATENING. Do not cross fast flowing water in your vehicle or on foot. Target Area: Kauai North FLOOD WATCH FOR ALL ISLANDS THROUGH MONDAY FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...All Hawaiian Islands. * WHEN...Through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Significant flooding may occur due to the overflow of streams and drainages. Roads in several areas may be closed, along with property damage in urban or low lying spots due to runoff. Landslides may also occur in areas with steep terrain. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - A cold front is expected to stall near Maui and the Big Island late today, bringing the potential for an extended period of heavy rainfall while a slow-moving kona low forms west of Kauai on Saturday. As the low develops, moisture associated with the front will spread back toward the west, bringing the threat of heavy rainfall to all islands, with this threat likely persisting well into next week.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Big Island Interior, Kohala, Kona by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-03 18:00:00 HAST Expires: 2021-12-06 06:00:00 HAST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Be prepared to take action if a Flash Flood Warning is issued. If you experience heavy rain or rising waters, head to higher ground immediately. A Flood Watch means that conditions are favorable for flash flooding. Flash Flooding is LIFE THREATENING. Do not cross fast flowing water in your vehicle or on foot. Target Area: Big Island Interior; Kohala; Kona FLOOD WATCH FOR ALL ISLANDS THROUGH MONDAY FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...All Hawaiian Islands. * WHEN...Through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Significant flooding may occur due to the overflow of streams and drainages. Roads in several areas may be closed, along with property damage in urban or low lying spots due to runoff. Landslides may also occur in areas with steep terrain. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - A cold front is expected to stall near Maui and the Big Island late today, bringing the potential for an extended period of heavy rainfall while a slow-moving kona low forms west of Kauai on Saturday. As the low develops, moisture associated with the front will spread back toward the west, bringing the threat of heavy rainfall to all islands, with this threat likely persisting well into next week.
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Carlton, South St. Louis by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-05 00:00:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-06 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Carlton, South St. Louis WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. * WHERE...Carlton and South St. Louis County. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Fond du Lac Band. * WHEN...From late Saturday night through late Sunday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
CARLTON COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Kahoolawe in Maui by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-03 15:16:00 HAST Expires: 2021-12-03 16:45:00 HAST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding. Target Area: Kahoolawe in Maui FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM HST THIS AFTERNOON FOR THE ISLAND OF MAUI IN MAUI COUNTY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...The island of Maui in Maui County. * WHEN...Until 445 PM HST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in streams. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 314 PM HST, radar indicated heavy rain over northern Maui. Rainfall intensity has diminished but is still falling at rates up to 1 inch per hour. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Kahului, Kihei, Puunene, Paia, Haliimaile, Pukalani, Makawao, Wailuku, Waiehu, Maalaea, Pauwela, Waikapu, Haiku-Pauwela, Waihee, Kula, Keokea, Kahakuloa, Huelo, Honokohau and Kapalua. This advisory may need to be extended beyond 445 PM HST if flooding persists.
MAUI COUNTY, HI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Landslides#Heavy Rain#Flash Flood Warning#Extreme Weather#Niihau#Hawaiian
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Benson, Cavalier, Eastern Walsh County, Eddy, Grand Forks by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-04 18:00:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-05 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Benson; Cavalier; Eastern Walsh County; Eddy; Grand Forks; Griggs; Nelson; Pembina; Ramsey; Steele; Towner; Traill; Western Walsh County WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 9 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph on Sunday. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northwest Minnesota and northeast and southeast North Dakota. * WHEN...From Saturday evening through Sunday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
BENSON COUNTY, ND
Matt Lillywhite

A Blizzard Warning Has Been Issued For The Big Island Of Hawaii

A blizzard warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for the Big Island of Hawaii. Total snow accumulations of up to 12 inches or more are expected on summits. It's also worth noting that wind gusts could reach 100 mph in some areas. "Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility at times, with periods of zero visibility."
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Chukchi Sea Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-03 11:57:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-04 09:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Chukchi Sea Coast BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM AKST SATURDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions with snow accumulations up to 1 inch expected. Travel will be very difficult to impossible. * WHERE...Chukchi Sea Coast near Point Hope. * WHEN...Now to 9 AM Saturday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 70 mph will cause whiteout conditions in blowing snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout conditions, making travel extremely difficult.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Northwest by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-03 10:12:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-12-05 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Northwest HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet. * WHERE...The beaches of northwest Puerto Rico. * WHEN...Through late Saturday night. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Flood Watch
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

High Surf Warning issued for Kauai North, Koolau Windward, Maui Central Valley North by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-03 15:39:00 HAST Expires: 2021-12-06 06:00:00 HAST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Large, breaking surf, significant shorebreak, and dangerous currents make entering the water very hazardous. Anyone entering the water could face significant injury or death. Target Area: Kauai North; Koolau Windward; Maui Central Valley North; Maui Windward West; Molokai North; Molokai Windward; Niihau; Oahu North Shore; Olomana; Windward Haleakala HIGH SURF WARNING FOR NORTH FACING SHORES OF NIIHAU KAUAI OAHU MOLOKAI AND MAUI HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR WEST FACING SHORES OF NIIHAU KAUAI OAHU AND MOLOKAI .A very large north-northwest swell will fill in this evening, then quickly build tonight and Saturday. Surf will increase slowly today, then quickly ramp up tonight and Saturday. The swell will gradually shift more out of the north beginning Saturday night, then slowly lower through the first part of next week. HIGH SURF WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST MONDAY * WHAT...Surf heights building to 20 to 30 feet Saturday. * WHERE...Along north facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, and Maui. * WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Monday. * IMPACTS...High. Expect ocean water occasionally sweeping across portions of beaches, very strong breaking waves, and strong longshore and rip currents. Breaking waves may occasionally impact harbors making navigating the harbor channel dangerous.
HONOLULU COUNTY, HI
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Big Island East, Big Island Interior, Big Island North by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-03 15:39:00 HAST Expires: 2021-12-06 06:00:00 HAST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Be prepared to take action if a Flash Flood Warning is issued. If you experience heavy rain or rising waters, head to higher ground immediately. A Flood Watch means that conditions are favorable for flash flooding. Flash Flooding is LIFE THREATENING. Do not cross fast flowing water in your vehicle or on foot. Target Area: Big Island East; Big Island Interior; Big Island North; Big Island South; Big Island Southeast; Central Oahu; Haleakala Summit; Kahoolawe; Kauai North; Kipahulu; Kohala; Kona; Koolau Leeward; Lanai Leeward; Lanai Mauka; Lanai South; Lanai Windward; Maui Central Valley North; Maui Central Valley South; Maui Leeward West; Maui Windward West; Molokai Leeward South; Molokai North; Molokai Southeast; Molokai West; Molokai Windward; Oahu North Shore; Olomana; South Haleakala; South Maui, Upcountry; Waianae Mountains; Windward Haleakala FLOOD WATCH FOR ALL ISLANDS THROUGH TUESDAY FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON The Flood Watch is now in effect for * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall will be possible. * WHERE...All Hawaiian Islands * WHEN...Through Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Significant flooding may occur due to the overflow of streams and drainages. Roads in several areas may be closed, along with property damage in urban or low lying spots due to runoff. Isolated highways, such as the Belt Highway in the Big Island`s Kau District, and Piilani Highway on Maui, may be closed in one or more locations, resulting in long detours or even the isolation of communities. Landslides may also occur in areas with steep terrain. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - A prolonged period of heavy rainfall is anticipated as a slow- moving kona low develops west of Kauai, and moisture associated with a front stalls over the islands. In the short term, the stalling front will bring the greatest potential for heavy rain over Maui and the Big Island. As the low forms west of Kauai on Saturday, moisture associated with the front will gradually spread back toward Oahu and Kauai County. This will bring the threat of heavy rainfall to all islands well into next week.
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Manua, Swains Island, Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-03 13:58:00 SST Expires: 2021-12-04 02:00:00 SST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A flood watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should flash flood warnings be issued. Target Area: Manua; Swains Island; Tutuila and Aunuu FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY WHAT...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain from an active surface trough is possible WHERE...all islands of American Samoa WHEN...Through Saturday IMPACTS...Heavy rainfall from the trough may cause flash flooding throughout American Samoa. Be aware of possible flooded roadways and low lying areas. Landslides and/or mudslides are also possible along steep slopes. ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Expect gusty northerly winds during heavy downpours in steep terrain, especially in the harbor area. Visibility will be reduced during heavy showers, proceed with caution. Nofo Va`ava`aia mo Tafega ma Lologa Ofisa o le Tau Pago Pago AS 200 Aoauli Aso Faraile Tesema 3 2021 ...O LOO FA`AAUAU LE NOFO VA`AVA`AIA MO TAFEGA MA LOLOGA SE`IA OO I LE ASO TOONA`I MAFUAAGA...O lologa ma tafega o le a mafua mai i timuga mamafa ona o uiga louloua o le tau NOFOAGA...mo motu uma o Amerika Samoa TAIMI...Se`ia oo i le Aso Toona`i AAFIAGA...O uiga louloua o le tau o le a ono faatupulaia ai timuga mamafa ma faititili i luga o le atunuu. Faamolemole ia faaeteete ma taga`i lelei i nofoaga maualalalo ma le aualatele e lolovaia gofie. E ono tutupu mai sologa o palapala ma eleele i eria tu lata i mauga. FA`AMATALAGA FA`AOPOOPO...E agi fa`ata`uta`u savili mai matu i taimi e mamafa ai timuga, ae maise lava i le uafu/Fagaloa. E fa`aitiitia fo`i le va`aiga i taimi e mamafa ai timuga, ia e alu ma le fa`aeteete. FAUTUAGA/TAPENAGA O le uiga o le nofo vaavaaia mo tafega ma lologa, o le ono faatupula`ia lea o le tetele o timuga, tafega ma lologa, fa`apea sologa mai i mauga po o eleelee, ona o uiga louloua o le tau. E tatau ona tapena ma faalogologo i le leitio mo tala o le tau, ae maise pe a iai se faailo mo se lapataiga mo tafega ma lologa.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Inner Channels from Kupreanof Island to Etolin Island by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-03 12:14:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-03 21:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Target Area: Inner Channels from Kupreanof Island to Etolin Island WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM AKST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Petersburg, Wrangell and Kake. * WHEN...Until 9 PM AKST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Upwards of 5.5 inches of snow accumulation was reported in Petersburg from this morning to noon. More bands of snow are expected through the afternoon and evening hours.
PRINCE OF WALES-HYDER CENSUS AREA, AK
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Denali by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-03 18:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-04 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Denali WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON AKST SATURDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. The cold wind chills will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. Expect wind chills to range from 40 below zero to 55 below zero. * WHERE...Through the passes near Denali National Park. * WHEN...6 PM this evening to noon Saturday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will increase this evening and combined with cold temperatures will produce dangerous wind chill values. Conditons will improve on Saturday as temperatures increase. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and sustained wind speeds of 15 mph or more will create low wind chills. Frost bite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Northern Humboldt Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-04 09:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-04 12:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Coastal Flood Advisory indicates that onshore winds and tides will combine to generate flooding of low areas along the shore. Feet Above Ground is locally defined as feet above the Highest Astronomical Tide or HAT. Target Area: Northern Humboldt Coast COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO NOON PST SATURDAY * WHAT...High astronomical tides will cause minor flooding in low lying areas around Humboldt Bay. Up to one half foot of saltwater inundation above ground level is possible in low lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways (Between 8.9 and 9.0 feet MLLW at the at the North Spit tide gauge). * WHERE...Northern Humboldt Coast County. * WHEN...From 9 AM to noon PST Saturday.. . * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...King Salmon and Jackson Ranch road in the Arcata Bottoms are the most likely places to observe minor flooding.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Northern and Interior Seward Peninsula by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-03 06:15:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-03 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northern and Interior Seward Peninsula WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON AKST TODAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills to 50 below zero expected. * WHERE...Northern and Interior Seward Peninsula. * WHEN...Now to Noon today. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The cold wind chills will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and sustained wind speeds of 15 mph or more will create low wind chills. Frost bite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Southern Seward Peninsula Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-03 18:50:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-04 03:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Southern Seward Peninsula Coast WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM AKST SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow expected. Plan on difficult travel conditions. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches are expected. * WHERE...Southern Seward Peninsula Coast. * WHEN...Now to 3 AM Saturday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 40 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow, reducing visibilities to one half mile or less at times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for snow and blowing snow means periods of snow and blowing snow will cause travel difficulties.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Petroleum, Southwest Phillips by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-03 23:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-04 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Petroleum; Southwest Phillips WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM MST SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...Southwest Phillips and Petroleum Counties. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 11 AM MST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
BLAINE COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Western Chelan County by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-04 01:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-04 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Western Chelan County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 4 PM PST SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 5 and 10 inches except 2 to 4 inches in Stehekin. * WHERE...Holden Village, Stehekin, and Stevens Pass. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 4 PM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heaviest snowfall is expected Saturday morning between 4 am and noon.
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Dixon Entrance to Cape Decision Coastal Area, Misty Fjords by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-03 12:14:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-03 18:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Dixon Entrance to Cape Decision Coastal Area; Misty Fjords; Southern Inner Channels WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AKST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow showers. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches over the southern Panhandle, except 5 to 7 inches of snowfall near Hyder. * WHERE...Highest amounts near Hyder. Lower amounts on Prince of Wales Island and the southern Inner Channels including Ketchikan, Craig, Klawock, Thorne Bay, Hollis, Hydaburg. * WHEN...Until 6 PM AKST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Ashland, Bayfield, Douglas, Iron by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-05 00:00:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-06 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Ashland; Bayfield; Douglas; Iron WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 9 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. * WHERE...Iron, Douglas, Bayfield and Ashland Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Red Cliff Band and the Bad River Reservation. * WHEN...From late Saturday night through late Sunday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
ASHLAND COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy