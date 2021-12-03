Flood Watch issued for Niihau by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-03 15:39:00 HAST Expires: 2021-12-06 06:00:00 HAST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Be prepared to take action if a Flash Flood Warning is issued. If you experience heavy rain or rising waters, head to higher ground immediately. A Flood Watch means that conditions are favorable for flash flooding. Flash Flooding is LIFE THREATENING. Do not cross fast flowing water in your vehicle or on foot. Target Area: Big Island East; Big Island Interior; Big Island North; Big Island South; Big Island Southeast; Central Oahu; Haleakala Summit; Kahoolawe; Kauai North; Kipahulu; Kohala; Kona; Koolau Leeward; Lanai Leeward; Lanai Mauka; Lanai South; Lanai Windward; Maui Central Valley North; Maui Central Valley South; Maui Leeward West; Maui Windward West; Molokai Leeward South; Molokai North; Molokai Southeast; Molokai West; Molokai Windward; Oahu North Shore; Olomana; South Haleakala; South Maui, Upcountry; Waianae Mountains; Windward Haleakala FLOOD WATCH FOR ALL ISLANDS THROUGH TUESDAY FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON The Flood Watch is now in effect for * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall will be possible. * WHERE...All Hawaiian Islands * WHEN...Through Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Significant flooding may occur due to the overflow of streams and drainages. Roads in several areas may be closed, along with property damage in urban or low lying spots due to runoff. Isolated highways, such as the Belt Highway in the Big Island`s Kau District, and Piilani Highway on Maui, may be closed in one or more locations, resulting in long detours or even the isolation of communities. Landslides may also occur in areas with steep terrain. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - A prolonged period of heavy rainfall is anticipated as a slow- moving kona low develops west of Kauai, and moisture associated with a front stalls over the islands. In the short term, the stalling front will bring the greatest potential for heavy rain over Maui and the Big Island. As the low forms west of Kauai on Saturday, moisture associated with the front will gradually spread back toward Oahu and Kauai County. This will bring the threat of heavy rainfall to all islands well into next week.

HAWAII COUNTY, HI ・ 3 HOURS AGO