ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Assistant Professor Farhana Ferdous Awarded HistoryMakers 2021 Faculty Innovation in Pedagogy and Teaching Fellowship

howard.edu
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON – Howard University architecture assistant professor Farhana Ferdous was recently awarded the HistoryMakers 2021 Faculty Innovations in Pedagogy and Teaching Fellowship for her course, "Health and Design in Segregated Landscape." The HistoryMakers Faculty Innovations in Pedagogy and Teaching Fellowship is designed to foster classroom innovation and teaching and...

newsroom.howard.edu

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
marymount.edu

Marymount professor awarded Carnegie African Diaspora Fellowship

After growing up in Uganda, Marymount University School of Education professor Dr. Usha Rajdev has often returned to her former country to use her knowledge and experiences to develop sustainable STEM programs and initiatives at the local level. Now, she’s getting a boost from the Carnegie African Diaspora Fellowship Program to make an even more meaningful difference.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Midland Reporter-Telegram

MC faculty receive the teaching excellence award

Midland College awarded two professors with the Dr. Stan Jacobs Teaching Excellence Award at a ceremony and celebration of teaching in the Scharbauer Student Center Carrasco Room. Thanks to a generous endowment started by Jacobs, retired associate vice president of Instruction, Betty Clements and Norman Cremeans each received a cash...
MIDLAND, TX
peoriastandard.com

SIU awards fellowships to promote faculty ethnic diversity

Southern Illinois University Carbondale has awarded fellowships to two faculty members in conjunction with ongoing efforts to foster diversity on campus. Leonard K. Gadzekpo and Raymund E. Narag were recently named Judge William Holmes Cook Fellows. The late Cook is an alumnus of SIU who had a long and distinguished legal career. Every three years the university awards two fellowships to minority tenure or tenure-track faculty members in Cook’s name. The Cook estate endows the fellowships in order to increase and maintain racial and ethnic diversity at SIU. The endowments fund research and related travel, scholarly work and other faculty endeavors.
CARBONDALE, IL
worcester.edu

Nominations Sought for Faculty Teaching Award

Worcester State University began as a teachers’ college and recognizes that teaching is still at the heart of what we do. Through the George I. Alden Excellence in Teaching Award, the University has a public way of acknowledging the role of good teachers in students’ lives by honoring those who have most inspired them and contributed the most to their success through teaching excellence.
WORCESTER, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
Washington, DC
Education
The Daily

Pandemic impact on professor and faculty burnout

Despite the return to in-person school this fall, students are still feeling stressed, dealing with heightened feelings of loneliness and isolation, a new normal of online learning, and a growing sense of burnout, just to name a few. These issues of poor mental health and burnout are also applicable to a group perhaps overlooked: professors and faculty members.
COLLEGES
yale.edu

Yale faculty members honored with Poorvu award for excellence in teaching

Yale College Dean Marvin Chun will host a gathering in the spring of 2022, in person if public health conditions permit, to honor the recipients of this year’s annual Poorvu Family Fund for Academic Innovation award, created to recognize excellence in innovative teaching. This year’s recipients are Yale faculty members Lucas Bender, Thomas Allen Harris, Lisa Messeri, and Candice (Candie) Paulsen.
COLLEGES
norwich.edu

Norwich University professor earns statewide leadership award

NORTHFIELD, Vt. — Norwich University’s Dr. Page C. Spiess, a lecturer, Department of Chemistry & Biochemistry, fellow, Institute for Innovation in Teaching & Learning, academic integrity officer, Residential Programs, chair, Academic Integrity Committee, has won the ATHENA Young Professional Leadership Award®, a statewide honor hosted by the Central Vermont Chamber of Commerce.
RANDOLPH, VT
hmc.edu

Faculty Profile: Assistant Professor of Biology Jae Hur

Professor Jae Hur, an Assistant Professor of Biology at Harvey Mudd, didn’t always know he wanted a career in biology. In fact, he started college as a computer science major! But he was hooked on biology from the moment he realized that no matter how his results turned out, he still loved spending time in biology labs.
CLAREMONT, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Innovation#Howard University#Pedagogy#Fellows#Research University#African American#Pbs
twu.edu

Psychology professor receives 2021 state advocacy award

—DENTON—Ronald Palomares-Fernandez, Ph.D., associate professor of psychology at Texas Woman’s University, has received the Texas Psychological Association (TPA) 2021 State Advocacy Award for his commitment to the advancement of the psychology profession and discipline at the state regulatory level. In 2019 Palomares-Fernandez developed the biannual, elective graduate course “Politics and...
DALLAS, TX
wsu.edu

WSU Graduate Writing Center consultant awarded Fulbright Fellowship to Uganda

Richard Shafer, consultant and editor for the Washington State University Graduate Writing Center, has received a Fulbright Fellowship—his second—to establish a similar writing center at the Kabale University School of Medicine in western Uganda. Shafer will also lecture and conduct science and medical writing seminars and workshops there beginning in...
WASHINGTON STATE
findlay.edu

Faculty Awards Presented at Annual Faculty Recognition Gala

University of Findlay Faculty Award winners for the 2021 academic year were recently announced and honored at the Faculty Recognition Gala. The University congratulates the following individuals for their wonderful achievements. The 2021 Academic Year University Faculty Award Winners. The Founders’ Academic Excellence Award for Faculty. Presented to: Christine Tulley,...
FINDLAY, OH
wisc.edu

The University of Wisconsin-Madison Art Department is Hiring! Apply now for our Professor of Ceramics Faculty Position

The Art Department at the University of Wisconsin-Madison is seeking an innovative, practicing artist in the field of contemporary ceramics with a record of outstanding professional accomplishments. Applicants should display a commitment to ceramic materials and an expansive vision of the role it plays in relation to contemporary culture and...
MADISON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
Daily Collegian

Faculty Spotlight: Professor Ramesh Sitaraman

The internet today is arguably a central and indispensable element of our everyday lives. We use it in our work and during our free time—and for a multitude of reasons. Maintaining a fast, reliable and scalable internet is therefore a critical task. That is exactly what Professor Ramesh Sitaraman—of the...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
hesston.edu

Academics update – scholarship, teaching award

Star Her Many Horses ’22 receives Maud Wyatt Recognition Scholarship from Kansas Independent College Foundation. Star Her Many Horses ’22, Denver, Colo., was named the 2021 Maud Wyatt Recognition Scholarship from Hesston College by the Kansas Independent College Foundation (KICF). KICF awards up to 20 individual scholarships, one for a student at each foundation member institution. The recipients are all full-time, degree seeking students on the cusp of graduation, and have each demonstrated excellence in academics, character and integrity and a commitment to the value of a private college education in Kansas. These students lifted the spirit of their respective communities during this historic year while also maintaining GPAs of 3.5 or above.
HESSTON, KS
sdsu.edu

Kaveh Abhari Named Zahn Professor of Creativity and Innovation

Kaveh Abhari, a management information systems professor at San Diego State University’s Fowler College of Business, has been named Zahn Professor of Creativity and Innovation starting in the spring 2022 semester. Abhari is the founder of SDSU’s Digital Innovation Lab (DiLab) and works to expand digital technologies to underserved communities....
SAN DIEGO, CA
bowdoin.edu

Students Join Professors in Classrooms as Learning Assistants

After launching a learning assistant program last year to help professors teach online during the pandemic, the Baldwin Center for Learning and Teaching (BCLT) has expanded the program this year. Almost two hundred Bowdoin students are working with classes across the curriculum—in the humanities, social sciences, and sciences. While most...
BRUNSWICK, ME
Shorthorn

Faculty petition calls for UTA to use Tier One funding to better support graduate teaching assistants

When physics doctoral student Juan Cardenas broke his clavicle, the medical bill was his first concern. He ended up paying $6,000 because he didn’t opt for health insurance. Cardenas said the monthly expense for health insurance is too high for his graduate research assistant stipend. He kept himself afloat after the injury only through stimulus checks and donations through a GoFundMe campaign set up by his friends.
COLLEGES
Sun-Gazette

Pathfinder faculty award presented to instructor at Penn College

The 2021 recipient of the annual “Pathfinder to Excellence” award, presented by Pennsylvania College of Technology and Caterpillar Inc. to an exemplary faculty member, is no stranger to the distinction: He also won it last year. John D. Motto, an instructor at the college’s Schneebeli Earth Science Center near Allenwood,...
ALLENWOOD, PA
case.edu

Three faculty members earn Faculty Distinguished Research Awards

Research is central to Case Western Reserve University’s mission. Across the university, faculty contribute their expertise to their respective fields—from the arts and sciences to the humanities, medicine and everything in between. Each year, the Faculty Distinguished Research Awards are bestowed on those whose work has driven advancements in their...
CANCER
uga.edu

Professor Reap has been invited to join the distinguished affiliated faculty in Classics

The UGA College of Environment and Design is pleased to announce that James K. Reap has been invited to join the distinguished affiliated faculty in Classics. Professor Reap is currently the Coordinator of the Historic Preservation Program in the College of Environment and Design and graduate advisor for the Classics A.B./Historic Preservation (MHP). He serves as co-director of the UGA Croatia Study Abroad Program, which will include CLAS 4305/6305 taught by Dr. Jordan Pickett in Maymester 2022. In 2021, Professor Reap has served as an official observer for the International Council on Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS) to the UNESCO Second Protocol Committee for the 1954 Hague Convention and the Meeting of the Culture Ministers of the G20 on the Trafficking of Cultural Property. He was an invited expert to participate in developing the Draft Policy on Cultural Heritage for the Office of the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC). In the summer of 2021 he conducted research in Uzbekistan, and this fall received a grant from the International Institute for Central Asian Studies (IICAS) to coordinate the development of a guide to heritage legislation in the Central Asia region.
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy