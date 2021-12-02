Assistant Professor Farhana Ferdous Awarded HistoryMakers 2021 Faculty Innovation in Pedagogy and Teaching Fellowship
WASHINGTON – Howard University architecture assistant professor Farhana Ferdous was recently awarded the HistoryMakers 2021 Faculty Innovations in Pedagogy and Teaching Fellowship for her course, "Health and Design in Segregated Landscape." The HistoryMakers Faculty Innovations in Pedagogy and Teaching Fellowship is designed to foster classroom innovation and teaching and...newsroom.howard.edu
