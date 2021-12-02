ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chemistry

Stochastic dynamics of single molecules across phase boundaries

By Stefano Bo, Lars Hubatsch, Jonathan Bauermann, Christoph A. Weber, Frank Jülicher
APS physics
 5 days ago

We discuss the stochastic trajectories of single molecules in a phase-separated liquid, when a dense and a dilute phase coexist. Starting from a continuum theory of macroscopic phase separation we derive a stochastic Langevin equation for molecular trajectories that takes into account thermal fluctuations. We find that molecular trajectories can be...

journals.aps.org

IN THIS ARTICLE
CHEMISTRY

