🏀🎥 WATCH LIVE Hays High vs Thomas More Prep-Marian

INDIANAPOLIS - Fort Hays State advanced to the National Quarterfinals of the NCAA Tournament with a 3-2 comeback victory over Lake Erie in extra time on Thursday (Dec. 2) in the Round of 16. The No. 6 seeded Tigers trailed 2-0 to the No. 2 seeded Storm before putting together a late rally in the final 25 minutes of regulation to force overtime. The Tigers moved to 15-5-2 overall, while the Storm finish their year at 16-4-1 overall.

HAYS, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO