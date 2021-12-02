ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hays, KS

🏀🎥 WATCH LIVE Thomas More Prep-Marian vs Hays High

 1 day ago
The TMP-Marian Monarchs boys and girls basketball teams open the season season with a first-round matchup against...

hayspost.com

Hays City Shootout Day 2

Hays High played split doubleheader on Friday afternoon and evening at their own Hays City Shootout. The Hays girls team played Northside High School from Fort Smith, Arkansas to open the day. The Hays boys finished the evening with Olathe West. Girls. Hays 31 - Northside 55. Northside led wire-to-wire,...
HAYS, KS
🏀TMP splits with Hays High to open season

HAYS – The TMP-Marian Lady Monarchs opened the season with a win, while the boys dropped their opening game of the 39th annual Gerald Mitchell/Hays City Shootout Thursday at Hays High School. Girls: TMP 42, HHS 37. Both the TMP and Hays High girls offenses got off to a slow...
HAYS, KS
⚽ Tiger men make remarkable comeback, advance to national quarterfinals

INDIANAPOLIS - Fort Hays State advanced to the National Quarterfinals of the NCAA Tournament with a 3-2 comeback victory over Lake Erie in extra time on Thursday (Dec. 2) in the Round of 16. The No. 6 seeded Tigers trailed 2-0 to the No. 2 seeded Storm before putting together a late rally in the final 25 minutes of regulation to force overtime. The Tigers moved to 15-5-2 overall, while the Storm finish their year at 16-4-1 overall.
HAYS, KS
🏀 No. 1 Tiger women move to 6-0 with big win in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. - Five points in the first 52 seconds from Whitney Randall helped the No. 1 Fort Hays State women's basketball team cruise to a 72-50 win over Washburn in Wednesday's conference opener. The Tigers (6-0, 1-0 MIAA) never trailed in the contest, leading wire-to-wire for the third time this season.
TOPEKA, KS
🏀📻 LISTEN - Tiger men open MIAA play at Washburn

Fort Hays State Men's Basketball looks to continue its hot start to the 2021-22 season on Wednesday in the MIAA opener at Washburn University. The game is set to begin at 7:30 pm, which follows the women's contest at 5:30 pm. FHSU enters undefeated at 4-0 overall, while Washburn is off to a 3-3 overall start to the season.
HAYS, KS
🏀 Tiger men outlast Washburn in MIAA opener

TOPEKA, Kan. – Fort Hays State Men's Basketball remained unbeaten on the season by grinding out a hard-fought 68-58 win at Washburn on Wednesday night. The Tigers moved to 5-0 overall and start conference play at 1-0, knocking off a team that started the season ranked No. 11 in the nation.
HAYS, KS
Hays, KS
Hays, Kansas Online News Source: News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in northwest Kansas.

