Fur Is Dead: ELLE Bans Fur From Its 45 Editions Globally

By Anna Starostinetskaya
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTop fashion magazine ELLE is officially banning fur from its pages across its 45 editions and 46 websites worldwide, including its properties in China—the world’s largest fur-producing country. While 13 of its publications are already fur-free, including ELLE UK, the media giant’s move to officially end its promotion of fur will...

Best Life

Never Wear This Type of Clothing on a Plane, Experts Warn

With holiday travel in full swing, you've likely already noticed that those security check-in lines at the airport are much longer than usual. From getting to the airport at least two hours before your flight leaves to double-checking that you have all your essentials in your carry-on bag, it's always smart to make sure you're fully prepared for your trip. But being ready for your flight goes far beyond how well you manage your time and packing. According to flight attendants and travel experts, how you dress for your flight matters, too, and it can have an impact on how comfortable and safe your time in the air is. As it turns out, there's one particular piece of clothing that would be better off left in your suitcase. Read on to learn the one thing you should never wear on a plane because of a serious health risk.
BEAUTY & FASHION
One Green Planet

What to Wear Instead of Leather and Fur This Season

If you live in the Northern Hemisphere, you’ve probably noticed that it’s getting a bit chilly. Colder weather requires warmer clothes, and while everyone has their personal preferences for what they like to wear, the materials in which those clothes are usually the same across the board. Leather and fur are considered ‘winter textiles’, but they are not considered ‘ethical textiles’.
APPAREL
mtpr.org

Elle magazine says it will ban fur from its publications worldwide

Lifestyle and fashion magazine ELLE announced Thursday it is banning fur from all pages of its publications in a move to support animal welfare and reflect changing tastes. "It's a really great opportunity to increase awareness for animal welfare, bolster the demand for sustainable and innovative alternatives and foster a more humane fashion industry," ELLE Senior Vice President and International Director Valeria Bessolo Llopiz said to Reuters.
PETS
thebeet.com

ELLE Becomes the First Fashion Magazine to Ban Fur

The fashion industry has turned its back on fur as environmental and ethical pressure continues to escalate. Consumers no longer demand fur and the growth of faux fur has taken the place of the real thing for most major designers and retailers. Now ELLE just announced that it will implement a global ban including in both editorial and advertising across all of its online and print editions, marking it the first fashion magazine to do so.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
BBC

Elle to stop promoting the use of animal fur in its magazines

Elle has become the first major fashion publisher to pledge an end to the promotion of animal fur in its editorial and advertising content. A senior executive said it was in support of animal welfare, and a reflection of changing tastes. The magazine's 45 global editions have signed a charter...
ANIMALS
One Green Planet

Fashion Brand RUDSAK to Go Fur-Free

After tireless work from PETA protesters, RUDSAK has finally confirmed that it is going fur-free. This change will officially go into effect in 2022, banning fur from all of its products and stores. In appreciation of this decision, PETA is sending the company a box of vegan bunny-shaped chocolates. PETA...
APPAREL
keysweekly.com

FROM THE FAMOUS FOX: RAISING AWARENESS OVER FUR ON BLACK FRIDAY

Hi friends! Reef the fox here with another edition of “Reef’s Report”. My mom was away this past weekend again, as she traveled back up to New York City for Fur Free Friday. This global day of action happens every year on Black Friday, the busiest shopping day of the year to raise awareness and speak up for the 100 million animals that are killed around the world every year for their fur.
LIFESTYLE
Footwear News

Lady Gaga Soars in 8-Inch Heels With Gucci Logomania Dress and Cape in London

Lady Gaga brought her character from the upcoming film “House of Gucci” to life today in the ultimate designer ensemble. The singer was dressed in a monogrammed Gucci outfit as she left her London hotel, Corinthia. The look featured a long dress with the classic Gucci logo printed. The exterior had a slight shimmery detail. She paired the dress with a matching cape that boasted a leather lining on the collar and down the trim. She accessorized with a silver Gucci top strap shoulder bag with metal logo detail. For footwear, the 35-year-old star donned a pair of her tried-and-true, signature platform...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
vegnews.com

The 21 Best Vegan Fashion & Beauty Gifts Under $100 to Buy Today

This holiday season, dazzling friends and family with the best makeup and style gifts out there has never been easier. Whether it’s old-school, leather-free kicks that go with practically anything in your closet or a bold lipstick set featuring classic holiday colors, we’ve made this year’s shopping a breeze. Plus, with this curated gift guide all under $100, there’s no need to blow your entire paycheck as you play Santa for your loved ones. Get ahead on your list without breaking the bank with these 21 affordable vegan gift ideas.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Michelle Obama Sparkles in Dazzling Coat and Sharp Boots at Saks Fifth Avenue Window Launch

Michelle Obama brought major sparkle last night to the launch event for Saks Fifth Avenue’s iconic holiday windows. The former first lady arrived in a dazzling ensemble, composed of a sparkling black coat and matching wide-leg pants. Her winter-ready outfit also featured a silky black turtleneck top and gleaming hoop earrings. Obama made the special appearance on behalf of the Obama Foundation’s Girls Opportunity Alliance, which Saks partnered with for their 2021 holiday campaign, lights show and window displays. The organization aims to empower young girls through education worldwide. “In the spirit of holiday giving, Saks is making a generous donation that...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Sourcing Journal

Fashion Bands Together to Make Circularity More Accessible

A circular economy could be what helps transform fashion from an environmental problem into a solution—and with an estimated worth of more than $517.26 billion in 2021 according to market research provider Research and Markets, it’s in the best interest of both the environment and companies throughout the industry to get on board. Since 2010, the Ellen MacArthur Foundation has been dedicated to the cause, leading initiatives like the Jeans Redesign program, which has garnered participation from more than 72 organizations throughout the global fashion value chain. On Thursday, the foundation published a new book, “Circular Design for Fashion,” which sets out...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Gwyneth Paltrow Shines in Head-Turning Rainbow Skirt & Blue Velvet Mules for ‘Jimmy Kimmel’

Gwyneth Paltrow was snapped sporting two different sweater dresses Monday, as she was spotted outside of the studios where “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” is shot in LA. The 49-year-old actress and Goop founder, who promoted her new Netflix show, “Sex, Love & Goop,” arrived in a black sweater dress from her own G. Label. The short-sleeved midi dress featuring a stand-up collar with ties made of soft merino wool and a side slit. She styled it with black leather sandals featuring gold-tone buckles from Birkenstock’s Hotel Il Pellicano capsule collection. The award-winning actress was later seen leaving the show in a slinky black sweater dress adorned with a colorful assortment of shimmery oversized rainbow paillettes. The head-turning number debuted as a part of designer Christopher John Rogers’ cruise ’22 collection. On her feet was a pair of royal blue velvet mules with a low heel and classic pointed toe. Scroll through the gallery to check out some of Gwyneth Paltrow’s best street style moments.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Khloé Kardashian Looks Incredibly Fit In Sexy Black Latex Bodysuit — Watch

Khloé Kardashian teased a sexy new latex bodysuit from her celebrity-favorite clothing brand Good American. Khloé Kardashian modeled a new product from her clothing brand Good American. The media personality, 37, rocked a black latex bodysuit in a new video shared by Good American on Instagram on Monday, Nov. 15. The long sleeve bodysuit has a zipper for the cleavage section.
BEAUTY & FASHION

