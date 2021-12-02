Marcus Mumford Sings In Phoebe Bridgers' Choir For Day After Tomorrow Cover

Turnpike Troubadours circa 2018 (photo by David McClister) Red Dirt music fans and the larger alt country world rejoiced this week to see a fresh band photo pop up on social media accounts for Turnpike Troubadours. Sure enough, Rolling Stone grabbed an exclusive interview with the band that also announced a headline show at Red Rocks in May, with more shows and album news promised soon. The story goes deep into what the band has been up to during its 2 1/2-year hiatus — most notably frontman Evan Felker’s shift to sobriety. “For nearly a year” before the hiatus, Josh Crutchmer writes in the Rolling Stone piece, “the band played into a headwind of tabloid headlines and social media chaos focused on Felker’s personal life and a series of abrupt, high-profile concert cancellations that left fans and venues alike seeking answers. In the time since that 2019 pause, each member found opportunities to move on to something new, but not one gave up on Turnpike.” Read the whole interview here.

MUSIC ・ 21 HOURS AGO