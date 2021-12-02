ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hutchinson, KS

Police ID man found with gunshot wounds in Hutchinson

Hays Post
Hays Post
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

RENO COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting in Hutchinson. Just before 1:30am. Thursday hours, police responded to a report of...

hayspost.com

Hays Post

Police ID Kan. man who died after crash at Legends Outlet mall

KANSAS CITY —Authorities investigating a fatal crash at the Legends Outlet mall in Kansas City, Kansas have identified the victim. A vehicle struck Lawrence Edward Walford, 82, Kansas City, Kansas, as he was walking in the parking lot outside the Walmart, according to KCK Police spokesperson Nancy Chartrand. EMS transported...
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

Police ask for help to ID Kan. convenience store burglary suspect

SALINE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a burglary and asking for help to identify a suspet. Just after 10:15 p.m. Thursday, police responded to a business alarm at the Snak Atak convenience store, 1619 W. Magnolia Road in Salina, according to Crimestoppes of Saline County. At the scene officers found...
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

Police: Man dies after he is shoved in Kan. bar parking lot argument

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal incident and have identified 50-year-old Stephen Long of Seguin, Texas as the victim. Just after 2:00 a.m. Wednesday, police responded to a disturbance call at Blu nightclub in the 8700 block of W. Maple in Wichita, according to Officer Trevor Macy. Police located Long in the parking lot, unresponsive with a head injury.
Hays Post

Police ID Kan. woman killed crossing street in motorized wheelchair

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal crash identified 55-year-old Tracey Crawford of Wichita. Just after 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, police responded to an injury accident at the intersection of Rock and Funston. On arrival, they located Crawford deceased after an apparent collision with a vehicle. Investigators learned that...
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

HPD arrest log, Nov. 29 to Dec. 1

All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Patrick Jameson Newman, 43, was arrested at 8:19 a.m. Nov. 29 in the 1000 block of East 17th on suspicion of aggravated battery. Lance Allen Schmeidler, 41, was arrested at 12:04 a.m. Nov. 30 in the 100...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Hays Post

3 jailed in SW Kan. after attack, robbery on man who hired them

FINNEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a robbery and have three suspects in custody. Just before 4p.m. Wednesday, police responded to report of a fight at the Quicker Market at 4005 E. US Highway 50 in Garden City, according to a media release. Multiple witnesses told police they observed a...
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

KBI: 68-year-old man found dead in his Kansas home

CHEROKEE COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Galena Police Department are conducting a death investigation in Galena, Kansas, according to a media release from the KBI. Just after 6:30p.m. Wednesday, Galena Police officers were dispatched to 801 East 11th Street in Galena after a subject reported...
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

Kan. woman's boyfriend allegedly struck her co-worker with car

SALINE COUNTY —Solomon man was arrested after an incident in which he allegedly struck his girlfriend's co-worker with a car early this morning. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that a 21-year-old Salina man told officers that a female co-worker had given him a ride home from work. That allegedly upset the woman's boyfriend, identified as Simon Smith, 18, of Solomon, who went to the man's residence in the 500 block of State Street.
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

Teen suspect's parents charged in Michigan school shooting

OXFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A prosecutor filed involuntary manslaughter charges Friday against the parents of a 15-year-old accused of killing four students and wounding seven other people at a Michigan High School. James and Jennifer Crumbley were charged with four counts each of involuntary manslaughter. Authorities have said Ethan...
MICHIGAN STATE
Hays Post

Police: Kan. boy injured in accidental shooting has died

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a reported accidental shooting say that 13-year-old Waylon Treat of Wichita who was critically injured has died, according to officer Trevor Macy. Just after 6:00 p.m., Monday, police were dispatched to a shooting at a home in the 4300 block of S.Bernita in Wichita,...
KANSAS STATE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Hays Post

Teen driver dies after crash with semi on Kansas highway

HARPER COUNTY—One person died in an accident just before 1p.m. Wednesday in Harper County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2014 Nissan Altima driven by Thomas Morgan Burel, 17, McKinney, Texas, was southbound on Kansas 14 two miles north of Harper. The car's right tire dropped off the west edge...
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

Sentencing scheduled for convicted Kansas City officer

KANSAS CITY (AP) — A white Kansas City police detective who was convicted of shooting and killing a Black man will be sentenced on March 4, a judge ruled Thursday. Eric DeValkenaere, 43, was convicted last month of second-degree involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action in the shooting death of 26-year-old Cameron Lamb.
KANSAS CITY, KS
Hays Post

K9 helps Kansas deputy during traffic stop, drug bust

OSAGE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man on drug charges after an arrest. Just before 5p.m. Monday, a sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop at 6th and Cedar in Lyndon for a traffic violation, according to Osage County Chris Wells. During the stop, a K9 was deployed,...
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

Ex-nurse convicted of raping patient at KC-area hospital

KANSAS CITY (AP) — A Kansas man was convicted Wednesday of raping a woman while he was working as a nurse at a hospital in Missouri. Chukwuemeka U. Emmanuel, 37, of Overland Park, was found guilty of first-degree rape after a bench trial. He will be sentenced Jan. 27, The Kansas City Star reported.
KANSAS CITY, KS
Hays Post

Fourth student dies from Michigan high school shooting

OXFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A fourth student, a 17-year-old boy, died Wednesday from wounds he suffered when a sophomore opened fire at a Michigan high school a day earlier, authorities said. The other dead included a 16-year-old boy who died in a deputy’s patrol car on the way to...
MICHIGAN STATE
Hays Post

