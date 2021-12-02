ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Machine Gun Kelly Is Launching His Own Nail Polish Line

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMachine Gun Kelly is a smart businessman. His intricately manicured nails have been topics of conversation for years now (most recently at the AMAs), and though he does truly love painting his nails it was also a marketing strategy to subliminally promote his new nail polish line: UN/DN LAQR....

