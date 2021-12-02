News Watch

At Auglaize Acres, more than 81% of the nursing home’s patients are vaccinated against COVID-19, compared to less than 30% of the caregivers, federal data shows. The facility, located in Auglaize County off of Infirmary Road, asked its staff why they haven’t yet received the vaccine. Administrator Rick Hartline chalked it up to fear of […] The post About 40% of Ohio’s nursing home staff are unvaccinated; mandates blocked for now in court appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.

OHIO STATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO