News Watch

Illinois airports look forward to an upgrade thanks to state funds. The Illinois Department of Transportation...

theeastcountygazette.com

January Will Bring SNAP Benefits as High as its Pre-Pandemic Worth

On January 1, food benefits will return to pre-pandemic levels for hundreds of thousands of families in Mississippi. In less than two months after the state’s emergency declaration for dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic expires, the Mississippi Department of Health and Human Services announced on Wednesday that an additional benefit for COVID-19 recipients will continue next year.
PUBLIC HEALTH
cbs12.com

Researchers believe Omicron variant already in Florida

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — On Tuesday, local airports were busy with domestic and international travelers arriving in Florida. Among the travelers at Palm Beach International Airport, CBS12 News spoke with a couple from Los Angeles. Steve and his wife are in West Palm Beach visiting family for the...
FLORIDA STATE
Illinois State
Florida Phoenix

11th Circuit panel thumbs nose at nationwide injunction on COVID vax mandate for health workers

Quality Journalism for Critical Times A federal appeal court in Atlanta that rejected the state of Florida’s arguments against the Biden administration’s COVID vaccine mandate for health-care workers over the weekend has now issued its written explanation for doing so. A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeal for the Eleventh Circuit ruled, 2-1, that the mandate is fully […] The post 11th Circuit panel thumbs nose at nationwide injunction on COVID vax mandate for health workers appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Western News

American Forest Resource Council lines up against Ripley suit

A regional trade association has signed on against a lawsuit aimed at stopping a controversial forestry project south of Libby. The American Forest Resource Council received approval from a U.S. magistrate to intervene in litigation against the Ripley Project on Nov. 22. The ruling places the council alongside the Kootenai Forest Stakeholders Coalition and Lincoln County as a third party, opposing the case mounted against the U.S. Forest Service by the leaders of the Alliance for the Wild Rockies.
LIBBY, MT
#News Watch#Rebuild Illinois#Shelby#Christian
Ohio Capital Journal

About 40% of Ohio’s nursing home staff are unvaccinated; mandates blocked for now in court

At Auglaize Acres, more than 81% of the nursing home’s patients are vaccinated against COVID-19, compared to less than 30% of the caregivers, federal data shows. The facility, located in Auglaize County off of Infirmary Road, asked its staff why they haven’t yet received the vaccine. Administrator Rick Hartline chalked it up to fear of […] The post About 40% of Ohio’s nursing home staff are unvaccinated; mandates blocked for now in court appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Kenosha News.com

WATCH NOW/Kenosha News editorial: End food insecurity for our troops

The phrase “I support the troops” can be seen on bumper stickers and social-media home pages everywhere. It’s a concept every American should get behind: Even if you don’t support a given mission a soldier, sailor, airman or Marine is sent on, you should have respect for those who have volunteered to put themselves in harm’s way for you.
ADVOCACY
AFP

US Justice Dept sues Texas over 'discriminatory' electoral maps

The US Justice Department sued Texas on Monday, accusing the Republican-led state of discriminating against Black and Latino voters with its redrawn electoral maps. Merrick Garland, Democratic President Joe Biden's attorney general, said Texas's redistricting plans for congressional and state legislative districts violate the Voting Rights Act. Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta, speaking at a press conference with Garland, said several of the electoral districts were "drawn with discriminatory intent." "The redistricting plans approved by the Texas state legislature and signed into law by the governor will deny Black and Latino voters an equal opportunity to participate in the voting process and to elect representatives of their choice," Gupta said.
TEXAS STATE
The Baltimore Sun

Maryland state school board expected to vote on new mandate regulation that would let some students go maskless

Maryland’s state school board is expected to vote Tuesday morning on a new mask mandate that would allow students to go without masks if 80 percent of staff and students are vaccinated or COVID-19 transmission rates are at low or moderate rates. The new regulation is likely to appease some vocal opponents of the mandate who view it as an assault on their rights, while other parents will worry ...
MARYLAND STATE

