Pittsburgh, PA

Social media threats prompt modified lockdown Friday at Pittsburgh Public Schools

By Jeff Himler
Tribune-Review
 1 day ago
Recent social media threats of possible violence against schools has prompted a modified lockdown for Pittsburgh Public Schools on Friday.

In a tweet and Facebook post, school officials said the lockdown will apply to all schools, center programs and early childhood and Early Head Start classrooms.

Under a modified lockdown, students will remain inside school buildings all day. Only visitors with a prior appointment will be permitted to enter.

In addition, all athletics and building permits have been canceled.

Students already were scheduled to attend classes for only a half day on Friday.

According to Ebony Pugh, the district director of public relations, the threats were similar to ones shared through social media earlier in the week that named various schools across the region.

“Since Tuesday, the district has alerted staff and families at six district schools related to similar threats,” Pugh said. “As an added precaution, all schools will be placed on a modified lockdown (Friday).”

District officials said all threats are taken seriously. School police are working with local law enforcement agencies to identify the origin of the latest threats.

Two Pittsburgh Public Schools were targeted by a threat Tuesday, according to Pugh. She said the threat was not believed to be credible but was taken seriously.

That threat was aimed at South Hills Middle School and Brashear High School, which sit on the same campus. Both schools were searched and remained open. Families were alerted by a robocall about that situation.

West Mifflin Area High School switched to remote learning on Wednesday and students at the 13 Propel Schools throughout Pittsburgh switched to remote learning Tuesday as a result of online threats.

