ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

KCCI's Chris Gloninger climbs wind turbine, talks clean energy in Iowa

By Chris Gloninger
KCCI.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDES MOINES, Iowa — A lot of efforts to get to net zero emissions by 2050 start...

www.kcci.com

Comments / 2

Thomas Smith
1d ago

The Big Environmental Lie about wind turbines is their blades have little recycling use. There are almost 1400 worn out blades sitting in Iowa now. That the DNR has written Environmental damage citations to the land owner. Multiple That by almost 30 states equaling several thousand worn out blades with No Second Use. These blades require replacement about every 10 ten years due to wind and abrasive damage. Wind energy is Not the complete answer to the Nation's energy needs as some would want you to believe.

Reply
3
Related
The Hill

Biden signs bill averting government shutdown

President Biden signed a short-term funding bill on Friday, averting a government shutdown hours before the deadline. A group of conservatives in the House and Senate had threatened the fate of the legislation over opposition to Biden’s coronavirus vaccine mandate before finally allowing the legislation to pass. The bill funds...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Business
Local
Iowa Industry
Local
Iowa Government
City
Des Moines, IA
The Associated Press

Kremlin: Putin to seek guarantees over Ukraine from Biden

MOSCOW (AP) — The Kremlin said Friday that President Vladimir Putin will seek binding guarantees precluding NATO’s expansion to Ukraine during a planned call with U.S. President Joe Biden, while the Ukrainian defense minister warned that Russia could invade his country next month. With tensions between Russia and the West...
POLITICS
The Hill

Five things to know about the November jobs report

The November jobs report gave a muddled picture of an improving economy. Overall job growth fell far short of expectations, with the U.S. adding just 210,000 of the roughly 500,000 jobs that analysts projected the economy to gain last month. Even so, the unemployment rate sunk from 4.6 percent to 4.2 percent, landing less than 1 percentage point above the pre-pandemic jobless rate.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wind Energy#Wind Turbine#Kcci#Wind Farms

Comments / 0

Community Policy