KCCI's Chris Gloninger climbs wind turbine, talks clean energy in Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — A lot of efforts to get to net zero emissions by 2050 start...www.kcci.com
DES MOINES, Iowa — A lot of efforts to get to net zero emissions by 2050 start...www.kcci.com
The Big Environmental Lie about wind turbines is their blades have little recycling use. There are almost 1400 worn out blades sitting in Iowa now. That the DNR has written Environmental damage citations to the land owner. Multiple That by almost 30 states equaling several thousand worn out blades with No Second Use. These blades require replacement about every 10 ten years due to wind and abrasive damage. Wind energy is Not the complete answer to the Nation's energy needs as some would want you to believe.
Comments / 2