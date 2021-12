Tom Thibodeau reveals Kemba Walker may play the second half of the Knicks’ back-to-back against the Chicago Bulls, despite Walker continuing to manage his left knee. It is no secret that the Knicks guard has had his fair share of significant injuries, including consecutive left knee surgeries in 2015 and 2016. Coming back to New York, Walker more than understands that he has to be on top of his own body at all times to stay as healthy as possible.

