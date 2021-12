Southampton vs Leicester is a huge game for both teams at St Mary’s on Wednesday (watch live 2:30pm ET on Peacock Premium) as both need a win in their respective battles. Ralph Hasenhuttl has seen Southampton lose back-to-back games and they’ve now dropped a lot closer to the relegation zone after a run of three wins in four before their recent drop off. Hasenhuttl held his hands up and admitted he got his tactics all wrong in the first half of their 4-0 defeat at Liverpool on Saturday. Saints changed their formation to 3-4-3 from 4-2-2-2 and were hammered by Liverpool, as they were 3-0 down at the break. Saints will be expected to revert to 4-2-2-2 and rotate their squad and they will be targeting at least four points from their next two home games against Leicester and Brighton this week. The main issue this season has been scoring goals as Armando Broja, Che Adams and Adam Armstrong have to start putting away the big chances being created.

