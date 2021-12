Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba might have previously showcased the Mugen Train arc during its debut feature film, but the arc's huge death hits just as hard in the TV series that it did in that original movie! The second season of the anime is well underway, and the first seven weeks of the new season have featured a retelling of the events from the Mugen Train arc of Koyoharu Gotouge's original manga series. But what this also meant is that fans were counting down the weeks until it was time to say goodbye to a fan favorite once again.

COMICS ・ 4 DAYS AGO