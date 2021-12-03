Jackie Joyner-Kersee surprises Curtis Francois with $60,000 award for STEM education foundation

The Duke Energy Foundation has provided a $20,000 grant to the Hamilton County Center for Career Achievement to support the development and expansion of educational programming for the nearly 70,000 students in the Hamilton County public school systems. The funding is part of an effort to establish a connection for youth to the workforce pipeline.
The Manatee Education Foundation (MEF) announced that approximately 150 teachers have received funds for educational projects for their students. In total, $125,000 was awarded through Teacher Impact Grants. The foundation says that awarding the funds at the end of first quarter allows for plenty of time to use the funds...
BEATRICE – The Beatrice Educational Foundation held their second annual Luck of the Orange fundraiser Thursday night...a reverse raffle held at the Vintage Venue. This year’s event was held to raise support for the BLAST program, an after school program that currently has over 180 students participating between the end of the school day until about six p.m.
The people behind the most-impressive philanthropic efforts within the NASCAR community are annually honored — they’re named nominees for the Comcast Community Champion of the Year Award. And for 2021, the winner of the distinguished award is Curtis Francois, owner of World Wide Technology Raceway. From his work with St. Louis military families to an investment in STEM learning for East St. Louis kids, Francois has made both an imprint and impact.
The Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore honored four award recipients and celebrated annual grant-making efforts at its annual Meeting and Report to the Community on Friday, Nov. 5. The Foundation celebrated a total of $5.1 million in grants made in fiscal year 2021, including more than $542,000 in scholarships to local students.
CLEVELAND — It was a very special night for the Future Vision Foundation as they highlighted their accomplishments this weekend. The first award was given to Rebecca Alexander, a world-renowned advocate for the blind. She was born with sight and hearing, but always felt something was off. Alexander was diagnosed...
In a surprise award presentation, Jennifer Ellington a teacher at Lone Oak Elementary School was named as a winner of an Anthem Kentucky Education Excellence Award. In a special assembly, Ellington, who did not know she was nominated, was surprised with the award, along with a $2,500 Anthem donation in her name to the school's education fund.
The Elizabeth Education Foundation has announced their 2021 Educator Grants recipients. Seventeen Elizabeth School District teachers across all five schools received grants up to $500 to help better their classrooms. Of the grant awardees, several teachers won grants to enhance their outdoor classroom spaces. Lisa Bosco (fourth grade) and Crystal...
WASHINGTON, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On Dec. 1, Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc., an international women’s service organization, and the Zeta National Educational Foundation Inc. (ZNEF) announced that Janae Smith-Williams was awarded $125,000 as the recipient of its founder Pearl Anna Neal Centennial Scholarship. Applications for ZNEF 2022 scholarships...
Time with the Arc is a new show focusing on the Arc of St. Clair County, where we will discuss topics that affect the lives of individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. In the show, executive director Valorie Hudgens speaks with those in our community who run different programs and agencies that are available to help those with intellectual and developmental disabilities be included, independent, and achieve the life they’re looking for.
The Ennes Educational Foundation Trust has awarded five scholarships for 2021. The recipients were chosen from applications received by July 1, 2021, from the previous 12 months. The Harold E. Ennes Scholarship, Robert D. Greenberg Scholarship, John H. Battison Founder's Scholarship and Gino Ricciardelli Scholarship are awarded to individuals interested...
WEST CHESTER, PA — The Thoroughbred Education and Research Foundation (TERF) recently awarded $2,500 to Amplify Horse Racing to be used for educational, mentorship, and career opportunities. Amplify Horse Racing’s mission is to amplify careers and education in the Thoroughbred industry. They do this by supporting and enhancing existing educational...
NMU alumna and former Wildcat basketball player Karla (Strand) McCutcheon was recently honored with an Excellence in Education award from the Michigan Lottery. She has taught physical education and health at Marquette Senior High School for 21 years. McCutcheon graduated in 2000 from Northern with a bachelor's degree in physical...
Appearing on the Let’s talk STEM with Dr. Calvin Mackie podcast, George Mason University President Gregory Washington, Ph.D., urged America’s higher education institutions to educate a higher volume of students in order to prepare workers for careers in the knowledge-based, digital economy. “The institutions of the future will be those...
ST. LOUIS — The owner of World Wide Technology Raceway is bringing more good things to the St. Louis area this year. Curtis Francois was awarded the Comcast Community Champion of the Year for his Raceway Gives Foundation. The award comes with a $60,000 donation to the foundation. “This is...
