Coffee shop perks back to business

Our destination-worthy picks for great beans, well-made drinks, friendly baristas, and cozy vibes in the Mile High City and surrounding ’burbs. With a strong coffee culture, plus java shops and roasters galore, Denver is decidedly a great city for coffee lovers. And while a better-than-average cup of joe is easy to find in this town, we wanted to highlight the Mile High City’s truly exceptional spots: The ones working the hardest to source their beans ethically; the ones where the baristas are warm and hospitable as they pour the perfect rosette design atop your latte; the ones with the best atmosphere for chilling, working, meeting, or just caffeinating. We’ve narrowed it down to these 17 picks in Denver and the surrounding ‘burbs, organized in alphabetical order.

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO