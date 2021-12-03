ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake George, NY

Man convicted in fatal Lake George boat crash to go before parole board

 1 day ago

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10 ) — The man convicted of causing a boat crash that killed an 8-year-old girl on Lake George is expected to go before the parole board to make a case for his release from prison.

Judge denies Alex West’s request to have Lake George boat crash conviction overturned

Alexander West was under the influence when the boat he was operating struck another boat on Lake George in the summer of 2016. The crash killed 8-year-old Charlotte McCue .

West was sentenced to five to 15 years in prison and is eligible for parole in April 2022. His hearing is scheduled for next week.

Marie Gonyea
1d ago

I feel that he shouldn't be released from prison,as he took a little girl's life.He should have to serve a life sentence as he took someone else's life,n that poor little girl had her whole life ahead of her.If I was the judge he would rot in prison.This whole thing just breaks my heart.

