Aaron Lewis and the Stateliners take the stage at Martin Woldson Theater at the Fox next Thursday

By Ed Condran edc@spokesman.com
The Spokesman-Review
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSinger-songwriter Aaron Lewis of Staind fame will perform with his band the Stateliners on Thursday at Martin Woldson Theater at the Fox. Lewis is on the road in advance of his forthcoming...

Related
gratefulweb.com

Dead Floyd to play Boulder Theater on 2/10/22

Dead Floyd is a celebration of the music of two of rock and roll’s greatest bands, The Grateful Dead and Pink Floyd, mashed together into one high-energy, unpredictable show. Drawing from both extensive catalogs of music, the Dead Floyd performances include early rarities to modern classics and everything in between. The love of the music of both bands inspires Dead Floyd to uniquely interpret the songs in a way that allows the music to timelessly live on and the legacy of both bands to stay alive to the next generation of fans. The excitement, creativity, and improvisation that went into both bands live shows of so many years is brought back for old and new fans to enjoy today.
KGET

Chris Lane to play at the Fox Theater

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Country artist Chris Lane will make a stop at the Fox Theater on his Fill Them Boots Tour on Feb. 11, 2022. Fill Them Boots is Lane’s third album, which was released in 2021. “Laps Around the Sun was a step in the right direction,” Lane said, referring to his 2018 […]
mxdwn.com

Staind’s Aaron Lewis Claims He Beat COVID by Taking Ivermectin

Over the past two years, there have been a plethora of stories about musicians who have suffered from COVID-19, who have tested positive for it and who have recovered from it. The latest of these artists is Aaron Lewis from Staind, who claims he beat the virus by using the unproven treatment of anti-parasitic medication ivermectin.
cbslocal.com

Bay Area Thrash-Metal Titans Share the Stage at the Fox Theater

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Three legendary the thrash-metal bands who survived catching COVID on tour together last year bring their “The Bay Strikes Back” show to Oakland as Testament, Exodus and Death Angel share the Fox Theater stage Saturday. It was during the European leg of The Bay Strikes...
Newsday

Styx & REO Speedwagon coming to Jones Beach this summer

Longtime buddies REO Speedwagon and Styx are coming together once again for a new summer tour called "Live and UnZoomed," which pulls into Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater Aug. 21 for the final night of their three-month run of dates. Loverboy will serve as a special guest rounding out the bill.
Rolling Stone

Maggie Rose Releases Trippy Cover of Carole King’s ‘I Feel the Earth Move’

Maggie Rose regularly nods to her inspirations in her original recordings, bridging soul, rock, country, and funk alike on the 2021 album Have a Seat. Rose goes straight to one of the sources for a swirling, trippy cover of Rock Hall of Famer Carole King’s “I Feel the Earth Move” that was released on Friday. The track premiered earlier this week on SiriusXM’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame station, for which Rose did a takeover to play music by some of her heroes. In its original form, King’s is a soulful stomper that leads off the classic album Tapestry. In Rose’s...
spokanepublicradio.org

SPR Media Partner: Chris Botti at the Fox Theater

SPR Media Partner Fox Theater presents Chris Botti, May 29, 2022. For over two decades, Grammy Award-winning master trumpeter and composer Chris Botti has amassed a spectacular variety of honors, including multiple Gold and Platinum albums, to become the nation’s largest selling instrumental artist. His mesmerizing performances with a stunning...
The Spokesman-Review

Stage Left Theater returns with ‘An Iliad’

After more than one year online, Stage Left Theater will resume live, in-person performances with its production of Lisa Peterson and Denis O’Hare’s “An Iliad” the first weekend in December. Directed by Susan Hardie, “An Iliad” mixes ancient and modern settings as the Poet (Robert Tombari) “relives a story of...
‘A Christmas Carol’ opens Thursday at The Orpheum Theater

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A Christmas classic is coming to the Orpheum Theater in downtown Sioux Falls. The Premiere Playhouse will be showing “A Christmas Carol” starting this week. Some of the finishing touches are being completed as the cast prepares for opening night of A Christmas Carol. “It’s...
Roundup: Quad-City theaters bring holiday season to the stage

Quad-Cities theaters are getting into the holiday spirit with special productions, from tried-and-true classics to unique winter shows. Their stages will be filled with festive music and dance, along with heartwarming moments that remind audiences of the reason for the season. Here's a roundup of shows running through the holiday...
'Holiday Follies' will be presented at Center Stage Theater in Fontana

“Holiday Follies 2021” will be presented at Center Stage Theater in Fontana from Dec. 4 through Jan. 2. This popular song and dance revue has been presented by Tibbies in Southern California for 26 years and has been seen by more than 254,000 people. “This holiday spectacular features current arrangements...
