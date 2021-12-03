Aaron Lewis and the Stateliners take the stage at Martin Woldson Theater at the Fox next Thursday

Dead Floyd is a celebration of the music of two of rock and roll’s greatest bands, The Grateful Dead and Pink Floyd, mashed together into one high-energy, unpredictable show. Drawing from both extensive catalogs of music, the Dead Floyd performances include early rarities to modern classics and everything in between. The love of the music of both bands inspires Dead Floyd to uniquely interpret the songs in a way that allows the music to timelessly live on and the legacy of both bands to stay alive to the next generation of fans. The excitement, creativity, and improvisation that went into both bands live shows of so many years is brought back for old and new fans to enjoy today.

MUSIC ・ 16 DAYS AGO